Augmentum Fintech : Clarification of Investment Restrictions

25 March 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Clarification of Investment Restrictions

At the request of a potential investor Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (“Augmentum” or the “Company”) has been asked to confirm that as stated in the Company’s registration document dated 14 June 2019, the Company will not invest more than 10 per cent. of its gross assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds, except that this restriction shall not apply to investments in listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15 per cent. of their gross assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds.

The Board wishes to clarify that in addition, the Company will itself not invest more than 15 per cent. of its gross assets in other investment companies or investment trusts which are listed on the Official List.

Notes

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.