Augmentum Fintech : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Augmentum Fintech plc
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
4 July 2019
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Karen Brade
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Augmentum Fintech plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OTQ44T555I8S71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)
GB00BG12XV81
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|112 pence
|13,392
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Neil England
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Augmentum Fintech plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OTQ44T555I8S71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)
GB00BG12XV81
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|112 pence
|25,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Haysey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Augmentum Fintech plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OTQ44T555I8S71
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)
GB00BG12XV81
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|112 pence
|15,178
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC