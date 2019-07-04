Log in
Augmentum Fintech : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/04/2019 | 07:30am EDT

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

4 July 2019

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Karen Brade  
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Augmentum Fintech plc
b) LEI
 		 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)


GB00BG12XV81
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
112 pence 13,392
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


N/A
e) Date of the transaction
 		 4 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Neil England  
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Chairman
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Augmentum Fintech plc
b) LEI
 		 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)


GB00BG12XV81
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
112 pence 25,000
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


N/A
e) Date of the transaction
 		 4 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 David  Haysey
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Augmentum Fintech plc
b) LEI
 		 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)


GB00BG12XV81
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
112 pence 15,178
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


N/A
e) Date of the transaction
 		 4 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC


© PRNewswire 2019
