Augmentum Fintech : Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

4 July 2019

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Karen Brade 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)





GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 112 pence 13,392 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







N/A e) Date of the transaction

4 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Neil England 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)





GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 112 pence 25,000 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







N/A e) Date of the transaction

4 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

David Haysey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”)





GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 112 pence 15,178 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







N/A e) Date of the transaction

4 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC