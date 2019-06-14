Augmentum Fintech : Proposed Issue of Equity

14 June 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the “Company” or “Augmentum Fintech”)

Proposed Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 5 June 2019, the Board of Directors of Augmentum Fintech is pleased to announce the proposed issue of new ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately £30 million (the “Initial Issue”) at a price of 112 pence per new Ordinary Share (the “Issue Price”), details of which will be set out in the Prospectus. The Initial Issue will comprise an Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer. The Initial Issue forms part of a proposed Share Issuance Programme of up to 150 million new Ordinary Shares and/or C shares (the “Share Issuance Programme”).

Summary

· Initial Issue of up to 26,785,714 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to an Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer, targeting gross proceeds of up to approximately £30 million*

· The Issue Price is 112 pence per new Ordinary Share. This represents a premium of approximately 2.2 per cent. to the Company’s audited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2019 of 109.6 pence per Ordinary Share

· The Issue Price represents a discount of 0.9 per cent. to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 13 June 2019 of 113 pence per Ordinary Share

· The results of the Initial Issue are expected to be announced on 2 July 2019

· The Initial Issue forms part of a 12 month Share Issuance Programme of up to 150 million new Ordinary and/or C shares, details of which were announced on 5 June 2019 and further set out in the Prospectus to be published later today

*The Board have reserved the right to increase the size of the Initial Issue up to a total of 44,642,857 new Ordinary Shares, equating to gross proceeds of up to approximately £50 million.

Commenting on today's announcement, Neil England, Chairman of Augmentum Fintech plc said:

“There is a significant opportunity for fintech businesses in the UK and wider Europe. We are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this and our previously stated ambition is for a much more substantial fund over time; expected to come from a combination of underlying NAV growth and the introduction of new capital.

We have successfully delivered on our investment strategy following our IPO last year and now that the Company is substantially fully committed, the Board believes the time is right to raise further funds. This will enable us to take advantage of some interesting opportunities in our identified pipeline.”

Background to the Company

Augmentum Fintech is the UK’s only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.

On 5 March 2019, the Company announced that it had substantially fully committed the net cash proceeds from the IPO and that it expected to issue further Ordinary Shares in due course in order to continue the growth in its portfolio. Since that announcement, the identified pipeline of opportunities identified by the Portfolio Manager has grown to £450 million, and on 5 June 2019, the Board posted a circular to Shareholders convening a general meeting, to be held at 9.00 a.m. on 1 July 2019, to increase the Company’s share issuance authorities.

On 11 June 2019, the Company announced its Final Results for the period from incorporation to 31 March 2019, which confirmed:

· Launch size of the fund was £94 million (on 13 March 2018) and NAV as at 31 March 2019 was £103.1 million

· The initial portfolio acquired on IPO has generated an annualised IRR of 28% since IPO (annualised as at 31 March 2019 valuation)

· The net IPO proceeds are substantially fully committed and the Company had £25 million of available cash as at 31 March 2019, of which £15 million was earmarked for follow-on opportunities within the existing portfolio (since which date £8.5 million has been invested in follow-ons)

· Since launch, the Portfolio Manager has reviewed approximately 675 opportunities, with a combined worth of over £1.5 billion, including the current pipeline of £450 million of opportunities

Subsequent to the Company’s Final Results announcement, on 13 June 2019 the Company announced it had made an aggregate of £8.5 million of follow-on investments into three portfolio companies, Tide, Monese and DueDil.

Reasons for the Initial Issue and use of proceeds

The Board, as advised by the Portfolio Manager, believes that there continue to be attractive opportunities for the Company to deliver returns for Shareholders through investment in a portfolio of fintech businesses in the UK and wider Europe and to generate capital growth over the long term for Shareholders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Initial Issue to acquire investments in accordance with the Company's investment objective and investment policy, in particular including those investments that form part of the identified pipeline.

Benefits of the Share Issuance Programme, including the Initial Issue

The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the Share Issuance Programme will have the following principal benefits for Shareholders:

· Raise additional funds in a timely manner to enable the Company to take advantage of opportunities to make further investments in accordance with its investment policy;

· Increase the market capitalisation of the Company, helping to make the Company attractive to a wider investor base;

· A greater number of Shares in issue should improve liquidity in the secondary market for the Shares and make the Shares more attractive to a wider range of investors;

· Grow the Company, thereby spreading the Company’s fixed running costs across a larger equity capital base which should over time reduce the level of ongoing expenses per Share; and

· Give the Company the ability to issue new Ordinary and/or C Shares tactically, so as to manage better the premium to Net Asset Value at which the Shares may trade.

Overview of the Initial Issue

The Company is targeting an issue of up to approximately £30 million (gross) or approximately £29 million (net of expenses) through the issue of 26,785,714 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Initial Issue at the Issue Price of 112 pence per new Ordinary Share. If the overall demand exceeds this target the Directors have reserved the right, following consultation with Fidante Capital and Peel Hunt, to increase the size of the Issue to a maximum of approximately £50 million (gross). The actual number of new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue, and therefore the Gross Issue Proceeds, are not known as at the date of this announcement but will be notified by the Company via a Regulatory Information Service prior to Admission. The Directors intend to use the net proceeds of the Initial Issue to acquire investments in accordance with the Company's investment policy and objective, as more fully set out in the Prospectus. The new Ordinary Shares will, following Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares.

The Issue Price is calculated by reference to the NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2019 (audited) of 109.60 pence plus a premium of approximately 2.2 per cent. as a contribution towards the costs and expenses of the Initial Issue.

The Initial Issue is not being underwritten.

Initial Placing

Each of Fidante Capital and Peel Hunt has agreed to use its respective reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers pursuant to the Initial Placing for the Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Share Issuance Agreement.

The terms and conditions which shall apply to any subscription for Ordinary Shares procured by Fidante Capital and Peel Hunt are set out in the Prospectus.

The Offer for Subscription

The minimum subscription amount for new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer for Subscription is £1,000 and, if the application is for a higher amount, the amount must be a multiple of £1,000, although the Board may accept applications below these minimum amounts in their absolute discretion. The aggregate subscription price is payable in full on application. Multiple subscriptions under the Offer for Subscription by individual investors will not be accepted.

The Intermediaries Offer

Investors may also subscribe for Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price pursuant to the Intermediaries Offer. Only the Intermediaries' retail investor clients in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are eligible to participate in the Intermediaries Offer. Investors may apply to any one of the Intermediaries to be accepted as their client.

No Ordinary Shares allocated under the Intermediaries Offer will be registered in the name of any person whose registered address is outside the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man. A minimum subscription amount of £1,000 per Underlying Applicant will apply. Allocations to Intermediaries will be determined solely by the Company (following consultation with Peel Hunt, Fidante Capital and the Portfolio Manager).

Conditions

The Initial Issue is conditional, inter alia, on:

(i) the passing of the Issue Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting to be held on 1 July 2019;

(ii) the Share Issuance Agreement becoming unconditional in respect of the Initial Issue (save as to Admission) and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms prior to Admission; and

(iii) Admission occurring by 8.00 a.m. on 4 July 2019 (or such later date, not being later than 1 August 2019, as the Company, Fidante Capital and Peel Hunt may agree).

If the Initial Issue does not proceed, application monies received will be returned to applicants without interest within 14 days at the applicants' risk.

Scaling Back

In the event that commitments under the Initial Issue exceed the maximum number of Ordinary Shares available, applications under the Initial Issue will be scaled back at the Company's discretion (in consultation with Fidante Capital, Peel Hunt and the Portfolio Manager).

Dilution

If 26,785,714 Ordinary Shares are issued pursuant to the Initial Issue and to the extent that Shareholders did not participate in the Initial Issue, there would be a dilution of approximately 22.2 per cent. in their ownership and voting interests in the Company.

Directors' Participation

Each of the Directors intends to participate in the Initial Issue and intend to, in aggregate, subscribe for 60,000 new Ordinary Shares.

Expected Timetable

2019 Prospectus published and Initial Issue opens 14 June General Meeting 9.00 a.m. on 1 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms in respect of the Offer for Subscription 11.00 a.m. on 1 July Latest time and date for receipt of completed applications from the Intermediaries in respect of the Intermediaries Offer 3.00 p.m. on 1 July Latest time and date for commitments under the Initial Placing 4.00 p.m. on 1 July Publication of results of the Initial Issue 2 July Admission and dealings in Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue commence 8.00 a.m. on 4 July CREST accounts credited with uncertificated Ordinary Shares 4 July Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing** 15 July ** Underlying Applicants who apply to Intermediaries for Ordinary Shares under the Intermediaries Offer will not receive share certificates. Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

Fidante Partners Europe Limited (trading as “Fidante Capital”) and Peel Hunt LLP (“Peel Hunt”) are acting as Joint Sponsors and Joint Bookrunners to the Company. Peel Hunt is acting as Intermediaries Offer Adviser to the Company.

Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for all of the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 4 July 2019.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings that will be given to them in the Prospectus. This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of the announcement and the Prospectus, when available.

The Company will shortly be publishing a Prospectus in connection with the Initial Issue and Share Issuance Programme. The Prospectus be available, subject to certain access restrictions, on the Company's website (www.augmentum.vc), at the Company's registered office at 25 Southampton Buildings, London, WC2A 1AL, and at the National Storage Mechanism via www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

