AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Augmentum Fintech : Transaction in Own Shares

04/27/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

For immediate release

27 April 2020

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that in accordance with the authority granted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 11 September 2019, it has today purchased a total of 25,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at a price of 85 pence per share. These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 195,000 Ordinary shares in treasury and has 117,051,911 Ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 116,856,911.

The figure of 116,856,911 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
