Augmentum Fintech PLC    AUGM   GB00BG12XV81

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

(AUGM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/29 10:30:10 am
107.4401 GBX   -1.43%
AUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
AUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
AUGMENTUM FINTECH : Final Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Augmentum Fintech : s) in Company

07/29/2020 | 11:31am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24 JULY 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 29 JULY 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.9068 10.9068 116,856,911
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 11.5747 11.5747

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG12XV81 12,745,298 10.9068
SUBTOTAL 8. A 12,745,298 10.9068
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 10.9068 10.9068
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 10.9068 10.9068
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 10.9068 10.9068
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Holdings Limited 0.0214 0.0214
Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International) Limited 0.0214 0.0214
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited 10.8854 10.8854
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 2.5519 2.5519
Hargreave Hale Ltd 8.3335 8.3335
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
Date of completion 29 JULY 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
