Aukett Swanke : 08.01.2019 - Notice of Results

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (the "Group"), the international group of architects and interior designers, is pleased to advise that results for the year ended 30 September 2018 will be released on Wednesday January 30th 2019.

Aukett Swanke Group Plc - 020 7843 3000

Nicholas Thompson, Chief Executive Officer

Beverley Wright, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap - 020 7220 0500

Corporate Finance: Julian Blunt / Giles Rolls

Corporate Broking: Alice Lane

Investor / Media enquiries