Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aukett Swanke Group PLC    AUK   GB0000617950

AUKETT SWANKE GROUP PLC (AUK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 02:59:59 am
1.3 GBp   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aukett Swanke : 08.01.2019 - Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 05:44am EST

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (the "Group"), the international group of architects and interior designers, is pleased to advise that results for the year ended 30 September 2018 will be released on Wednesday January 30th 2019.

Enquiries

Aukett Swanke Group Plc - 020 7843 3000

  • Nicholas Thompson, Chief Executive Officer
  • Beverley Wright, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap - 020 7220 0500

  • Corporate Finance: Julian Blunt / Giles Rolls
  • Corporate Broking: Alice Lane

Investor / Media enquiries

  • Ben Alexander - 07926 054111

Disclaimer

Aukett Swanke Group plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUKETT SWANKE GROUP PLC
05:44aAUKETT SWANKE : 08.01.2019 - Notice of Results
PU
2018AUKETT SWANKE : 05.10.2018 - Post period end trading update
PU
2018AUKETT SWANKE : 27.09.2018 - Change in Registered Office
PU
2018AUKETT SWANKE : 25.09.2018 - Board changes
PU
2018AUKETT SWANKE : 28.06.2018 - Interim Results
PU
2018AUKETT SWANKE : UK's Aukett Swanke bolsters MidEast presence with new partnershi..
AQ
2018AUKETT SWANKE : 11.01.2018 - Annual Financial Report
PU
2017AUKETT SWANKE : 20.06.2017 - Interim Results
PU
2017AUKETT SWANKE : 26.04.2017 - Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
2017AUKETT SWANKE : 30.03.2017 - Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart AUKETT SWANKE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Aukett Swanke Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Nicholas Earle Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Simmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Beverley Ann Wright Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Freddie Cottis Director-Information Technology & Strategy
William John Ashworth Bullough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUKETT SWANKE GROUP PLC0.00%3
FISERV-0.37%29 116
WORLDPAY INC7.04%24 054
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES0.17%22 854
SECOM CO LTD4.17%20 114
WIRECARD2.75%19 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.