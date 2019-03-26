Log in
AUKETT SWANKE GROUP PLC

(AUK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 04:00:00 am
1.55 GBp   --.--%
Aukett Swanke : 26.03.2019 - Board Changes

03/26/2019 | 09:05am EDT

As previously announced on 25th September 2018 Beverley Wright will be standing down as Chief Financial Officer at the AGM on 28th March 2019 but the Board is very pleased to announce that she has agreed to remain with the Group as an advisor on corporate strategy and development.

In November we recruited Tony Barkwith, who joined as Group Financial Controller, with a view to becoming Beverley's successor as Group Finance Director and who has accordingly been appointed Acting Group Finance Director (non-Board) with effect from 1st April 2019. Beverley will continue to assist in the orderly handover of responsibilities to Tony with the intention of appointing him to the permanent position with effect from the time of the announcement of the interim results in June 2019.

The Board wishes to express its enormous gratitude to Beverley for her outstanding contribution to the reorganisation and restructuring of the Group over the past five years and is especially pleased that she will continue to assist in an orderly transition to Tony as well as giving the Group the benefit of her unique experience going forwards.

Enquiries

Aukett Swanke Group Plc - 020 7843 3000

  • Nicholas Thompson, Chief Executive Officer
  • Beverley Wright, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap - 020 7220 0500

  • Corporate Finance: Julian Blunt / Giles Rolls
  • Corporate Broking: Alice Lane

Investor / Media enquiries

  • Ben Alexander - 07926 054111

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Aukett Swanke Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 13:04:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Nicholas Earle Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Simmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Beverley Ann Wright Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Freddie Cottis Director-Information Technology & Strategy
William John Ashworth Bullough Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUKETT SWANKE GROUP PLC19.23%3
WORLDPAY INC42.16%33 758
FISERV16.02%33 419
FIRST DATA CORP49.44%23 686
GLOBAL PAYMENTS28.87%20 978
CINTAS CORPORATION17.28%20 674
