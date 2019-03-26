Aukett Swanke : 26.03.2019 - Board Changes

As previously announced on 25th September 2018 Beverley Wright will be standing down as Chief Financial Officer at the AGM on 28th March 2019 but the Board is very pleased to announce that she has agreed to remain with the Group as an advisor on corporate strategy and development.

In November we recruited Tony Barkwith, who joined as Group Financial Controller, with a view to becoming Beverley's successor as Group Finance Director and who has accordingly been appointed Acting Group Finance Director (non-Board) with effect from 1st April 2019. Beverley will continue to assist in the orderly handover of responsibilities to Tony with the intention of appointing him to the permanent position with effect from the time of the announcement of the interim results in June 2019.

The Board wishes to express its enormous gratitude to Beverley for her outstanding contribution to the reorganisation and restructuring of the Group over the past five years and is especially pleased that she will continue to assist in an orderly transition to Tony as well as giving the Group the benefit of her unique experience going forwards.

