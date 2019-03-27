Auking Mining : Corporate Governance Statement 2019

|
ASX Recommendation
|
Statement Commentary
|
|
|
Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure
|
1.2 - A listed entity should:
|
Going forward all newly appointed Directors will be required to undertake
|
Yes
|
(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a
|
and provide appropriate background security checks as part of the
|
|
person, or putting forward to security holders a
|
appointment process.
|
|
|
|
candidate for election, as a director; and
|
All material information about each candidate relevant to a decision
|
|
(b) provide security holders with all material information in
|
|
its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not
|
whether or not to elect or re-elect a director will be contained in the
|
|
to elect or re-elect a director.
|
Explanatory Memorandum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3 - A listed entity should have a written agreement with each
|
All Directors and senior executives have contracts in place.
|
Yes
|
director and senior executive setting out the terms of their
|
|
|
|
|
|
appointment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4 - The company secretary of a listed entity should be
|
Each Board member has direct access to the Company Secretary (who is
|
Yes
|
accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all
|
accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do
|
|
matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
|
with the proper functioning of the Board) with procedures for the provision
|
|
|
of information, including requests for additional information
|
|
|
|
|
1.5 - A listed entity should:
|
The Board has established a Diversity Policy which is publicly available on
|
No - at this stage the Company has not set measureable objectives in
|
(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for
|
the Company's website. There are some aspects of the ASX
|
relation to achieving gender diversity. The Board considers that at this
|
the board or a relevant committee of the board to set
|
recommendations that are difficult to comply with due to the Company's
|
time no efficiencies or other benefits would be gained by introducing
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
|
size. The Board at this juncture has not set measurable objectives. This
|
measurable objectives. In the future, as the Company grows and
|
and to assess annually both the objectives and the
|
policy will be reviewed as part of the annual compliance review to ensure
|
increases in size and activity, the Board will consider the setting of
|
entity's progress in achieving them;
|
that the Diversity Policy is being progressed as required and to set
|
measurable objectives. The Company policy is to employ the best
|
(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
measurable objectives when appropriate for the Company.
|
person for the position being filled regardless of gender.
|
(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
The proportion of women employees in the whole organisation, women in
|
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
|
|
set by the board or a relevant committee of the board
|
management positions and women on the board are as follows:
|
|
in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its
|
|
|
|
|
|
progress towards achieving them and either:
|
|
Measure
|
Female proportion
|
|
(1) the respective proportions of men and women on
|
|
Organisation
|
20%
|
|
|
the board, in senior executive positions and
|
|
|
|
across the whole organisation (including how the
|
|
Management
|
Nil
|
|
|
entity has defined "senior executive" for these
|
|
Board
|
Nil
|
|
purposes); or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most
|
|
|
|
|
|
recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in
|
|
|
|
|
|
and published under that Act.
|
|
|
|
|