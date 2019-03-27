Auking Mining : Corporate Governance Statement 2019 0 03/27/2019 | 07:40pm EDT Send by mail :

AuKing Mining Ltd Corporate Governance Statement March 2019 AuKing Mining Limited Level 11, 320 Adelaide St Brisbane Queensland 4000, Australia GPO Box 216 Brisbane Queensland 4001, Australia Tel +61 7 3535 1208 Email admin@aukingmining.com The Board of Directors of AuKing Mining Limited (AKN or Company) is responsible for the corporate governance of the Company. The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of AuKing Mining Limited on behalf of the shareholders by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable. AuKing Mining Limited's Corporate Governance Statement is structured with reference to the Australian Securities Exchange Corporate Governance Council's "Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, 3rd Edition". This statement has been approved by the Board of AKN and is current as at 28 March 2019. The statement and information identified therein are available on the Company's website at www.aukingmining.com under the Corporate Governance section. The Board endorses the ASX Principles of Good Corporate Governance and Best Practice Recommendations, and has adopted corporate governance charters and policies reflecting those recommendations to the extent appropriate having regard to the size and circumstances of the Company. The Company does not presently comply with all of the ASX Best Practice Policies on Corporate Governance and by virtue of its size and the composition of the Board is unlikely to do so in the foreseeable future. The Company is committed to ensuring that its corporate governance systems maintain the Company's focus on transparency, responsibility and accountability. For further information on corporate governance policies adopted by AuKing Mining Limited, refer to our website: www.aukingmining.com ASX Recommendation Statement Commentary Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated. 1.1 - A listed entity should disclose: The Board's role is to govern the Company rather than to manage it. It is Yes (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board the role of executive management to manage the Company in accordance and management; and with the direction and delegations of the Board and it is the responsibility (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and of the Board to oversee the activities of management in carrying out these those delegated to management. delegated duties. A summary of the Company's board charter is posted on the Company's website which sets out the role, powers and responsibilities of the Board. www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN ASX Recommendation Statement Commentary Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure 1.2 - A listed entity should: Going forward all newly appointed Directors will be required to undertake Yes (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a and provide appropriate background security checks as part of the person, or putting forward to security holders a appointment process. candidate for election, as a director; and All material information about each candidate relevant to a decision (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not whether or not to elect or re-elect a director will be contained in the to elect or re-elect a director. Explanatory Memorandum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting. 1.3 - A listed entity should have a written agreement with each All Directors and senior executives have contracts in place. Yes director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. 1.4 - The company secretary of a listed entity should be Each Board member has direct access to the Company Secretary (who is Yes accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. with the proper functioning of the Board) with procedures for the provision of information, including requests for additional information 1.5 - A listed entity should: The Board has established a Diversity Policy which is publicly available on No - at this stage the Company has not set measureable objectives in (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the Company's website. There are some aspects of the ASX relation to achieving gender diversity. The Board considers that at this the board or a relevant committee of the board to set recommendations that are difficult to comply with due to the Company's time no efficiencies or other benefits would be gained by introducing measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity size. The Board at this juncture has not set measurable objectives. This measurable objectives. In the future, as the Company grows and and to assess annually both the objectives and the policy will be reviewed as part of the annual compliance review to ensure increases in size and activity, the Board will consider the setting of entity's progress in achieving them; that the Diversity Policy is being progressed as required and to set measurable objectives. The Company policy is to employ the best (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and measurable objectives when appropriate for the Company. person for the position being filled regardless of gender. (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the The proportion of women employees in the whole organisation, women in measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board management positions and women on the board are as follows: in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: Measure Female proportion (1) the respective proportions of men and women on Organisation 20% the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the Management Nil entity has defined "senior executive" for these Board Nil purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN ASX Recommendation Statement Commentary Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure 1.6 - A listed entity should: The Company does not currently have a formal process for evaluating the No - The Board is responsible for the strategic direction of the Company, (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating performance of the Board or individual directors. establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of the performance of the board, its committees and these goals. The Board considers that at this time no efficiencies or individual directors; and other benefits would be gained by introducing a formal evaluation policy. (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether The Board monitors the overall corporate governance of the Company a performance evaluation was undertaken in the with the aim of ensuring that shareholder value is increased. In the reporting period in accordance with that process. future as the Company grows and increases in size and activity, the Board will consider establishment of formal Board and individual director evaluation processes. 1.7 - A listed entity should: Given the size of the company and the limited number of employees at this No - The Board considers that at this time no efficiencies or other (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating stage no formal process is in place. Employees are subject to continual benefits would be gained by introducing a formal evaluation policy. the performance of its senior executives; and review of their performance on an on-going basis rather than by way of a (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether formalised procedure. a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Principle 2: Structure the board to add value A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively. The board of a listed entity should: The full Board carries out the role of a nomination committee, and No - The Board considers that no efficiencies or other benefits would be (a) have a nomination committee which: therefore a charter relevant to the specific functions of a nomination gained by establishing a separate nomination committee given the size (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom committee have not been adopted. The board as a whole currently of the Company's operations and of the Board. In the future, as the are independent directors; and undertakes the process of reviewing the skill base and experience of Company grows and increases in size and level of activity, the Board will (2) is chaired by an independent director, existing directors to enable identification or attributes required in new reconsider the establishment of a separate nomination committee. and disclose: directors. Where appropriate, independent consultants may be engaged to (3) the charter of the committee; identify possible new candidates for the board. (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; OR (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN ASX Recommendation Statement Commentary Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure 2.2 - A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills The Board has been structured such that its composition and size will enable No - Each Director has industry experience and specific expertise matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board it to effectively discharge its responsibilities and duties. relevant to the Company's business and level of operations. The Board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. considers that its structure is appropriate in the context of the Company's activities and does not consider it necessary at this stage of its development to have a matrix setting out the mix of skills of the Directors. The experience and skills of the Directors are documented in the Annual Report and Company website. 2.3 - A listed entity should disclose: The position of each director and as to whether or not they are considered to Yes (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent is set out below. be independent directors; (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or Name Position Independence Position relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the Dr Huaisheng Non-Executive Not Independent - Dr Peng is an board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the Peng Chairman executive within the JCHX Group independence of the director, the nature of the which is a substantial shareholder of interest, position, association or relationship in the Company. question and an explanation of why the board is of Qinghai Wang Non-Executive Not Independent - Mr Wang is an that opinion; and Director executive within the JCHX Group (c) the length of service of each director. which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Paul Williams Managing Not Independent - Mr Williams is Director employed in an executive capacity Zewen Yang Executive Not Independent - Mr Yang is Director employed in an executive capacity Name Term in Office Dr Huaisheng Peng 2 Year 4 Months Qinghai Wang 2 Year 4 Months Paul Williams 6 Years Zewen Yang 11 years The Company has a formalised Conflicts of Interest Policy that is posted on the Company's website. 2.4 - A majority of the board of a listed entity should be The current board has no independent directors and four directors who are No - The Board believe that the individuals on the board can and do independent directors. considered to be not independent - see 2.3 above. make quality and independent judgements in the best interest of the Company and other stakeholders notwithstanding that they are not independent directors in accordance with the criteria in the recommendations. www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN ASX Recommendation Statement Commentary Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure 2.5 - The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an The Chairman of the company is not considered to be independent as he is No - The Board believes that the current Chairman can and does make independent director and, in particular, should not be the same an executive employee of a substantial shareholder of the Company. The quality and independent judgements in the best interest of the person as the CEO of the entity. CEO of the company is not the same person as the Chairman of the Company and other stakeholders notwithstanding that he is not an Company. independent director in accordance with the criteria set out in the The Role of the Chair is documented in a policy statement posted on the recommendations. Company's website. 2.6 - A listed entity should have a program for inducting new The Company has procedures to provide new directors with any information Yes directors and provide appropriate professional development they may request with direct access to the Company Secretary and Senior opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and Management available to any new appointee. The Company encourages, knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. and recommends, that all non-executive directors attend relevant external seminars and educational programs to assist directors in the effect of exercise of their powers and duties. The Board has agreed that such seminars and educational programs obtained by a director will be at the expense of the Company. Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly. 3.1 - A listed entity should: The Company is committed to operating ethically, honestly, responsibly and Yes (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior legally in all its business dealings. Accordingly, the Company requires executives and employees; and employees to act in the Company's best interests in a professional, honest (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. and ethical manner, and in full compliance with the law, both within and on behalf of the Company. The Company has an established Code of Conduct (Code), which is posted on the Company website, which outlines the behaviour that is expected of employees. The Code governs all the Company's operations and the conduct of Directors, management and employees. The purpose of the Code is to: • outline the high standards of honest, ethical and legal behaviour expected of directors and employees; • encourage adherence with those standards to protect and promote the interests of all AKN stakeholders; • guide directors and employees as to the practices considered necessary to maintain confidence in the Group's integrity; and • set out the responsibility and accountability of directors and employees to report and investigate any unlawful or unethical practices or behaviour. www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

