AUKING MINING

(AKN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/25
0.001 AUD   --.--%
Auking Mining : Corporate Governance Statement 2019

03/27/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

AuKing Mining Ltd

Corporate Governance Statement March 2019

AuKing Mining Limited

Level 11, 320 Adelaide St

Brisbane Queensland 4000, Australia

GPO Box 216

Brisbane Queensland 4001, Australia

Tel +61 7 3535 1208

Email admin@aukingmining.com

The Board of Directors of AuKing Mining Limited (AKN or Company) is responsible for the corporate governance of the Company. The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of AuKing Mining Limited on behalf of the shareholders by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable.

AuKing Mining Limited's Corporate Governance Statement is structured with reference to the Australian Securities Exchange Corporate Governance Council's "Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, 3rd Edition".

This statement has been approved by the Board of AKN and is current as at 28 March 2019. The statement and information identified therein are available on the Company's website at www.aukingmining.com under the Corporate Governance section.

The Board endorses the ASX Principles of Good Corporate Governance and Best Practice Recommendations, and has adopted corporate governance charters and policies reflecting those recommendations to the extent appropriate having regard to the size and circumstances of the Company. The Company does not presently comply with all of the ASX Best Practice Policies on Corporate Governance and by virtue of its size and the composition of the Board is unlikely to do so in the foreseeable future.

The Company is committed to ensuring that its corporate governance systems maintain the Company's focus on transparency, responsibility and accountability. For further information on corporate governance policies adopted by AuKing Mining Limited, refer to our website: www.aukingmining.com

ASX Recommendation

Statement Commentary

Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated.

1.1 - A listed entity should disclose:

The Board's role is to govern the Company rather than to manage it. It is

Yes

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board

the role of executive management to manage the Company in accordance

and management; and

with the direction and delegations of the Board and it is the responsibility

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

of the Board to oversee the activities of management in carrying out these

those delegated to management.

delegated duties.

A summary of the Company's board charter is posted on the Company's

website which sets out the role, powers and responsibilities of the Board.

www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN

ASX Recommendation

Statement Commentary

Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure

1.2 - A listed entity should:

Going forward all newly appointed Directors will be required to undertake

Yes

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

and provide appropriate background security checks as part of the

person, or putting forward to security holders a

appointment process.

candidate for election, as a director; and

All material information about each candidate relevant to a decision

(b) provide security holders with all material information in

its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not

whether or not to elect or re-elect a director will be contained in the

to elect or re-elect a director.

Explanatory Memorandum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

1.3 - A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

All Directors and senior executives have contracts in place.

Yes

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

appointment.

1.4 - The company secretary of a listed entity should be

Each Board member has direct access to the Company Secretary (who is

Yes

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

with the proper functioning of the Board) with procedures for the provision

of information, including requests for additional information

1.5 - A listed entity should:

The Board has established a Diversity Policy which is publicly available on

No - at this stage the Company has not set measureable objectives in

(a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for

the Company's website. There are some aspects of the ASX

relation to achieving gender diversity. The Board considers that at this

the board or a relevant committee of the board to set

recommendations that are difficult to comply with due to the Company's

time no efficiencies or other benefits would be gained by introducing

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

size. The Board at this juncture has not set measurable objectives. This

measurable objectives. In the future, as the Company grows and

and to assess annually both the objectives and the

policy will be reviewed as part of the annual compliance review to ensure

increases in size and activity, the Board will consider the setting of

entity's progress in achieving them;

that the Diversity Policy is being progressed as required and to set

measurable objectives. The Company policy is to employ the best

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

measurable objectives when appropriate for the Company.

person for the position being filled regardless of gender.

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

The proportion of women employees in the whole organisation, women in

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board

management positions and women on the board are as follows:

in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its

progress towards achieving them and either:

Measure

Female proportion

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on

Organisation

20%

the board, in senior executive positions and

across the whole organisation (including how the

Management

Nil

entity has defined "senior executive" for these

Board

Nil

purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most

recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in

and published under that Act.

www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN

ASX Recommendation

Statement Commentary

Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure

1.6 - A listed entity should:

The Company does not currently have a formal process for evaluating the

No - The Board is responsible for the strategic direction of the Company,

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

performance of the Board or individual directors.

establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of

the performance of the board, its committees and

these goals. The Board considers that at this time no efficiencies or

individual directors; and

other benefits would be gained by introducing a formal evaluation policy.

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

The Board monitors the overall corporate governance of the Company

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the

with the aim of ensuring that shareholder value is increased. In the

reporting period in accordance with that process.

future as the Company grows and increases in size and activity, the

Board will consider establishment of formal Board and individual director

evaluation processes.

1.7 - A listed entity should:

Given the size of the company and the limited number of employees at this

No - The Board considers that at this time no efficiencies or other

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating

stage no formal process is in place. Employees are subject to continual

benefits would be gained by introducing a formal evaluation policy.

the performance of its senior executives; and

review of their performance on an on-going basis rather than by way of a

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether

formalised procedure.

a performance evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with that process.

Principle 2: Structure the board to add value

A listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively.

The board of a listed entity should:

The full Board carries out the role of a nomination committee, and

No - The Board considers that no efficiencies or other benefits would be

(a) have a nomination committee which:

therefore a charter relevant to the specific functions of a nomination

gained by establishing a separate nomination committee given the size

(1)

has at least three members, a majority of whom

committee have not been adopted. The board as a whole currently

of the Company's operations and of the Board. In the future, as the

are independent directors; and

undertakes the process of reviewing the skill base and experience of

Company grows and increases in size and level of activity, the Board will

(2)

is chaired by an independent director,

existing directors to enable identification or attributes required in new

reconsider the establishment of a separate nomination committee.

and disclose:

directors. Where appropriate, independent consultants may be engaged to

(3)

the charter of the committee;

identify possible new candidates for the board.

(4)

the members of the committee; and

(5)

as at the end of each reporting period, the number

of times the committee met throughout the period

and the individual attendances of the members at

those meetings; OR

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose

that fact and the processes it employs to address

board succession issues and to ensure that the board

has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge,

experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN

ASX Recommendation

Statement Commentary

Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure

2.2 - A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

The Board has been structured such that its composition and size will enable

No - Each Director has industry experience and specific expertise

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board

it to effectively discharge its responsibilities and duties.

relevant to the Company's business and level of operations. The Board

currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

considers that its structure is appropriate in the context of the

Company's activities and does not consider it necessary at this stage

of its development to have a matrix setting out the mix of skills of the

Directors. The experience and skills of the Directors are documented in

the Annual Report and Company website.

2.3 - A listed entity should disclose:

The position of each director and as to whether or not they are considered to

Yes

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to

be independent is set out below.

be independent directors;

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

Name

Position

Independence Position

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the

Dr Huaisheng

Non-Executive

Not Independent - Dr Peng is an

board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

Peng

Chairman

executive within the JCHX Group

independence of the director, the nature of the

which is a substantial shareholder of

interest, position, association or relationship in

the Company.

question and an explanation of why the board is of

Qinghai Wang

Non-Executive

Not Independent - Mr Wang is an

that opinion; and

Director

executive within the JCHX Group

(c) the length of service of each director.

which is a substantial shareholder of

the Company.

Paul Williams

Managing

Not Independent - Mr Williams is

Director

employed in an executive capacity

Zewen Yang

Executive

Not Independent - Mr Yang is

Director

employed in an executive capacity

Name

Term in Office

Dr Huaisheng Peng

2 Year 4 Months

Qinghai Wang

2 Year 4 Months

Paul Williams

6 Years

Zewen Yang

11 years

The Company has a formalised Conflicts of Interest Policy that is posted on

the Company's website.

2.4 - A majority of the board of a listed entity should be

The current board has no independent directors and four directors who are

No - The Board believe that the individuals on the board can and do

independent directors.

considered to be not independent - see 2.3 above.

make quality and independent judgements in the best interest of the

Company and other stakeholders notwithstanding that they are not

independent directors in accordance with the criteria in the

recommendations.

www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN

ASX Recommendation

Statement Commentary

Compliant with ASX Recommendation / Explanation for Departure

2.5 - The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

The Chairman of the company is not considered to be independent as he is

No - The Board believes that the current Chairman can and does make

independent director and, in particular, should not be the same

an executive employee of a substantial shareholder of the Company. The

quality and independent judgements in the best interest of the

person as the CEO of the entity.

CEO of the company is not the same person as the Chairman of the

Company and other stakeholders notwithstanding that he is not an

Company.

independent director in accordance with the criteria set out in the

The Role of the Chair is documented in a policy statement posted on the

recommendations.

Company's website.

2.6 - A listed entity should have a program for inducting new

The Company has procedures to provide new directors with any information

Yes

directors and provide appropriate professional development

they may request with direct access to the Company Secretary and Senior

opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and

Management available to any new appointee. The Company encourages,

knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

and recommends, that all non-executive directors attend relevant external

seminars and educational programs to assist directors in the effect of

exercise of their powers and duties. The Board has agreed that such

seminars and educational programs obtained by a director will be at the

expense of the Company.

Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly

A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly.

3.1 - A listed entity should:

The Company is committed to operating ethically, honestly, responsibly and

Yes

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior

legally in all its business dealings. Accordingly, the Company requires

executives and employees; and

employees to act in the Company's best interests in a professional, honest

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

and ethical manner, and in full compliance with the law, both within and on

behalf of the Company.

The Company has an established Code of Conduct (Code), which is posted

on the Company website, which outlines the behaviour that is expected of

employees. The Code governs all the Company's operations and the

conduct of Directors, management and employees.

The purpose of the Code is to:

outline the high standards of honest, ethical and legal behaviour

expected of directors and employees;

encourage adherence with those standards to protect and promote

the interests of all AKN stakeholders;

guide directors and employees as to the practices considered

necessary to maintain confidence in the Group's integrity; and

set out the responsibility and accountability of directors and employees

to report and investigate any unlawful or unethical practices or

behaviour.

www.aukingmining.com | ABN 29 070 859 522 | ASX Code: AKN

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AuKing Mining Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:39:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Williams Managing Director & Executive Director
Huai Sheng Peng Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Paul Kershaw Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zewen Yang Executive Director
Qinghai Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUKING MINING-50.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD9.70%128 523
BHP GROUP PLC8.23%128 523
RIO TINTO15.62%96 802
RIO TINTO LIMITED19.54%96 802
ANGLO AMERICAN14.06%36 991
