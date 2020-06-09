Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aumann AG    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aumann AG: Aumann closes Hennigsdorf site and improves the structure of its organisation and cost base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aumann AG: Aumann closes Hennigsdorf site and improves the structure of its organisation and cost base

09-Jun-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 09 June 2020
With the agreement of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to discontinue business operations of Aumann Berlin GmbH at its Hennigsdorf site. It is the smallest production unit within the Aumann group with revenue of around ?11 million and a negative contribution to group results. Current projects with customers will be finalized until year-end. The closure of the production site will affect all 65 employees and is part of a set of measures to adjust the cost structure to weaker demand in the automotive industry. It is expected that the resulting reduction in complexity within the group will strengthen Aumann's competitiveness.


Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
www.aumann.com

The Executive Board
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)
Sebastian Roll (CFO)

The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr. Christof Nesemeier 

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

For further information, please contact

Investor Relations
André Schütz
+49 2586 888 7807
ir@aumann.com

09-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1065987

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1065987  09-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1065987&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUMANN AG
08:05aAUMANN AG : Aumann closes Hennigsdorf site and improves the structure of its org..
EQ
05/29AUMANN : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/27AUMANN AG : E-mobility revenue at Aumann rises again in first quarter, though ef..
EQ
05/27AUMANN : E-mobility revenue at Aumann rises again in first quarter, though effec..
PU
04/06AUMANN AG : annual earnings release
04/01AUMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
03/31AUMANN : Executive Board recommends suspension of dividend payment for 2019
PU
03/31AUMANN AG : Aumann's Executive Board recommends suspension of dividend payment f..
EQ
03/26AUMANN AG : Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG
EQ
03/19AUMANN : postpones Annual General Meeting due to corona virus
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 190 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2020 2,23 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
Net cash 2020 69,7 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 222 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,65 €
Last Close Price 14,58 €
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG-5.69%251
NORDSON CORPORATION23.21%11 593
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.111.04%5 869
VALMET OYJ15.68%4 171
MAREL HF.14.82%3 987
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.38%3 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group