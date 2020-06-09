DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Aumann AG: Aumann closes Hennigsdorf site and improves the structure of its organisation and cost base



09-Jun-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Beelen, 09 June 2020 With the agreement of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to discontinue business operations of Aumann Berlin GmbH at its Hennigsdorf site. It is the smallest production unit within the Aumann group with revenue of around ?11 million and a negative contribution to group results. Current projects with customers will be finalized until year-end. The closure of the production site will affect all 65 employees and is part of a set of measures to adjust the cost structure to weaker demand in the automotive industry. It is expected that the resulting reduction in complexity within the group will strengthen Aumann's competitiveness.



Aumann AG

Dieselstrasse 6

48361 Beelen

Germany

www.aumann.com



The Executive Board

Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)

Sebastian Roll (CFO)



The Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)

Christoph Weigler

Dr. Christof Nesemeier



Court of registration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399



For further information, please contact



Investor Relations

André Schütz

+49 2586 888 7807

