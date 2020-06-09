Aumann AG: Aumann closes Hennigsdorf site and improves the structure of its organisation and cost base
06/09/2020 | 08:05am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aumann AG: Aumann closes Hennigsdorf site and improves the structure of its organisation and cost base
09-Jun-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Beelen, 09 June 2020
With the agreement of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has decided to discontinue business operations of Aumann Berlin GmbH at its Hennigsdorf site. It is the smallest production unit within the Aumann group with revenue of around ?11 million and a negative contribution to group results. Current projects with customers will be finalized until year-end. The closure of the production site will affect all 65 employees and is part of a set of measures to adjust the cost structure to weaker demand in the automotive industry. It is expected that the resulting reduction in complexity within the group will strengthen Aumann's competitiveness.
