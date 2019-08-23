DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Aumann AG: Aumann experiences investment restraint of automotive market in first half-year, but increases E-mobility revenues



23.08.2019

Beelen, 23 August 2019

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) matched previous year's revenue level at EUR133.5 million in the first half of 2019, but grew revenues in the E-mobility segment by 16.0%. As a result of automotive OEM's reluctance to invest, order intake declined to EUR86.1 million in the first half of the year. Aumann's EBIT margin was down on the previous year at 8.6%, in particular due to increased customer cost sensitivity.

Against the background of declining vehicle sales and uncertain forecasts on the global automotive market, a pronounced reluctance to invest set in among car makers in the first half of 2019. Aumann felt this especially in its Classic segment, where revenue decreased to EUR76.8 million. By contrast, the E-mobility segment grew by 16.0% to EUR56.6 million, corresponding to a relative increase in its share of revenue of 5.8 percentage points to 42.4%. However, repeated postponements of contract awards also caused a decline in order intake in E-mobility to EUR38.0 million. The tenser market environment and the cost discipline this entails for car manufacturers and suppliers meant that the E-mobility segment's EBIT margin fell to 8.9%.

Despite challenging conditions even in the E-mobility sector, the long-term trend towards electromobility is still ongoing. Among Aumann's customers, this will increase demand for new innovative and highly automated manufacturing solutions. Aumann is excellently positioned for this in strategic terms, and is ideally equipped to further improve this position thanks to its extraordinarily high equity ratio of 63.7% and net liquidity of EUR64.6 million.

The complete financial report for the first half of 2019 is available at www.aumann.com/investor-relations.

