AUMANN AG

(AAG)
Aumann AG: Aumann experiences investment restraint of automotive market in first half-year, but increases E-mobility revenues

0
08/23/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Aumann AG: Aumann experiences investment restraint of automotive market in first half-year, but increases E-mobility revenues

23.08.2019 / 07:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 23 August 2019

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) matched previous year's revenue level at EUR133.5 million in the first half of 2019, but grew revenues in the E-mobility segment by 16.0%. As a result of automotive OEM's reluctance to invest, order intake declined to EUR86.1 million in the first half of the year. Aumann's EBIT margin was down on the previous year at 8.6%, in particular due to increased customer cost sensitivity.

Against the background of declining vehicle sales and uncertain forecasts on the global automotive market, a pronounced reluctance to invest set in among car makers in the first half of 2019. Aumann felt this especially in its Classic segment, where revenue decreased to EUR76.8 million. By contrast, the E-mobility segment grew by 16.0% to EUR56.6 million, corresponding to a relative increase in its share of revenue of 5.8 percentage points to 42.4%. However, repeated postponements of contract awards also caused a decline in order intake in E-mobility to EUR38.0 million. The tenser market environment and the cost discipline this entails for car manufacturers and suppliers meant that the E-mobility segment's EBIT margin fell to 8.9%.

Despite challenging conditions even in the E-mobility sector, the long-term trend towards electromobility is still ongoing. Among Aumann's customers, this will increase demand for new innovative and highly automated manufacturing solutions. Aumann is excellently positioned for this in strategic terms, and is ideally equipped to further improve this position thanks to its extraordinarily high equity ratio of 63.7% and net liquidity of EUR64.6 million.

The complete financial report for the first half of 2019 is available at www.aumann.com/investor-relations.

 

About Aumann AG

Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives and on solutions for production automation.

Further information is available online at www.aumann.com.

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
www.aumann.com

The Managing Board
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)
Sebastian Roll (CFO)

The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Register Court
Münster District Court, Register number: HRB 16399
 

If you have any queries, please contact:

Investor Relations
André Schütz
+49 2586 888 7807
andre.schuetz@aumann.com


23.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 862079

 
End of News DGAP News Service

862079  23.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=862079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 251 M
EBIT 2019 19,3 M
Net income 2019 12,8 M
Finance 2019 88,1 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 224 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,36  €
Last Close Price 14,50  €
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG-49.91%249
NORDSON CORPORATION12.96%7 649
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%3 884
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-10.53%3 789
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP46.83%3 339
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.47%2 934
