Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aumann AG    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2019 / 10:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 10, 2019 German: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/


14.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

787521  14.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=787521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUMANN AG
02/28AUMANN AG : After record results in 2018, Aumann expects slight growth for 2019 ..
EQ
01/31AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/29AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/24AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/04AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018AUMANN AG : Premature extension of the appointment of the Executive Board
EQ
2018AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 304 M
EBIT 2018 30,2 M
Net income 2018 20,4 M
Finance 2018 79,0 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 21,53
P/E ratio 2019 19,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,1 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG-5.62%478
NORDSON CORPORATION10.84%7 587
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%5 097
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 025
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC8.00%4 595
VALMET25.79%3 819
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.