Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/01/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.04.2020 / 21:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020
Address: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2020
Address: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1013239  01.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1013239&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
