Aumann AG

AUMANN AG

(AAG)
  Report
News 
News

Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/07/2020 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.08.2020 / 12:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

07.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1113209  07.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113209&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
