Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aumann AG    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG (AAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.08.2018 / 10:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust Boston, USA
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.94 % 0.51 % 3.45 % 15,250,000
Previous notification 3.02 % 0.43 % 3.45 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2DAM03 449,052 2.94 % %
Total 449,052 2.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall stock on loan no specific term period 77,300 0.51 %
    Total 77,300 0.51 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


20.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714857  20.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUMANN AG
10:05aAUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/16CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 15.08.2 : 41 CET/CEST - Aumann AG: Release accordin..
EQ
08/16AUMANN : continues dynamic and profitable growth in the first half of 2018
EQ
08/15AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/15AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/13AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/08AUMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
07/31AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/30AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/30AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 309 M
EBIT 2018 32,4 M
Net income 2018 20,9 M
Finance 2018 64,0 M
Yield 2018 0,62%
P/E ratio 2018 41,35
P/E ratio 2019 30,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 889 M
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,6 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG-8.79%960
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.79%7 842
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 416
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-9.87%4 926
KRONES AG-7.42%3 830
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-38.36%3 598
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.