|
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/04/2019 | 10:45am CET
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.01.2019 / 10:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Aumann AG
|Street:
|Dieselstraße 6
|Postal code:
|48361
|City:
|Beelen
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900GLI93PGU71F690
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2,999 %
|0,03 %
|3,03 %
|15250000
|Previous notification
|3,0004 %
|0,03 %
|3,03 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2DAM03
|0
|457392
|0,00 %
|2,999 %
|Total
|457392
|2,999 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities
|N/A
|N/A
|4089
|0,03 %
|
|
|Total
|4089
|0,03 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|aBR Jersey Interntional Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|
|Dieselstraße 6
|
|48361 Beelen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann-ag.com
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
305 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
31,5 M
|
Net income 2018
|
20,9 M
|
Finance 2018
|
63,2 M
|
Yield 2018
|
1,15%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
19,93
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
15,50
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
1,30x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,10x
|
Capitalization
|
458 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
8
|Average target price
|
50,3 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
75%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|AUMANN AG
|-1.87%
|522