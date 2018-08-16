Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aumann AG    AAG   DE000A2DAM03

AUMANN AG (AAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aumann : continues dynamic and profitable growth in the first half of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:35am CEST

DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Aumann AG continues dynamic and profitable growth in the first half of 2018

16.08.2018 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG continues dynamic and profitable growth in the first half of 2018
 

- E-mobility segment with revenue growth of 81.5%

- Revenue increases by 36.2% to a total of EUR133.4 million

- Adjusted EBIT up 26.8% at EUR15.6 million


Beelen, 16 August 2018

Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) continued its dynamic and profitable growth into the second quarter of 2018 after the positive first three months of the year.

Revenue rose to EUR133.4 million in the first half of the year after EUR98.0 million the year before, which equates to a plus of 36.2%. In the first six months, the high-growth E-mobility segment saw revenue growth of 81.5% to EUR48.8 million, compared with EUR26.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to EUR15.6 million in the first half of 2018 and were thus 26.8% up on the previous year's figure of EUR12.3 million. This result currently puts Aumann clearly at the upper end of its forecast for the current financial year. With cash and cash equivalents of EUR101 million at the end of the first half of the year and an equity ratio of 59.7%, the group is in an excellent position for the planned further growth.

Aumann has started the second half of 2018 with a strong order backlog of EUR203.3 million, which will contribute to further growth. To this end, the company plans to continue increasing its capacity organically and through acquisitions.

The full half-year financial report for 2018 is available from the investor relations section of Aumann AG's website at www.aumann-ag.com/investor-relations.


About Aumann AG

Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives and on solutions for production automation.

Further information is available online at www.aumann-ag.com.


Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
www.aumann-ag.com

The Managing Board
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)
Sebastian Roll (CFO)

The Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Register court
Münster District Court, register number: HRB 16399

If you have any queries, please contact:
Alexander Kamb
+49 2586 888 7720
alexander.kamb@aumann.com

Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Dr Sönke Knop
+49 69 905 505 51
aumann@edicto.de


16.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-0
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7100
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714713  16.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUMANN AG
08:35aAUMANN : continues dynamic and profitable growth in the first half of 2018
EQ
08/15AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/15AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/13AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/08AUMANN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
07/31AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/30AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/30AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/25AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/19AUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 309 M
EBIT 2018 32,4 M
Net income 2018 20,9 M
Finance 2018 64,0 M
Yield 2018 0,63%
P/E ratio 2018 40,43
P/E ratio 2019 29,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 877 M
Chart AUMANN AG
Duration : Period :
Aumann AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUMANN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,6 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG-13.64%999
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.52%7 641
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 253
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-11.28%4 789
KRONES AG-7.86%3 847
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-39.85%3 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.