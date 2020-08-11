Log in
Auplata Mining : Special CSR

08/11/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Auplata Mining Group (AMG) - Press Release - Special CSR

In recent years, human activity has profoundly altered ecosystems. The world's leading players in the mining industry are committed to respecting the environments in which they operate in order to convert their activity into a sustainable and value-creating project over the long term.

Auplata Mining Group (AMG), aware of the state of emergency in which the planet finds itself and in accordance with its principle of excellence, today shares the main lines of its sustainable development roadmap for the next five years.

Behind our slogan "Our environment is worth gold", lies a long-term, responsible and civic- minded vision that aims to have a positive environmental and social impact, particularly through the development of local employment, preservation of the environment, respect for host communities and contribution to the economy of the countries or territories in which we operate.

Our vision...

To be a mining company recognized for its strategic and transparent model, its management system and its social commitment.

Our mission...

To preserve the environment and have a positive impact on the local population in the territories where AMG operates.

Our CSR policy

AMG acts in a logic of value creation impacting the territories in which the group is present. This plurality of environments, cultures and applicable standards has led us to define cross- functional standards to ensure that our vision and mission are respected..

This policy aims to ensure that our standards go, in some cases, beyond applicable regulations and contribute to the sustainability of our operations for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

1

Our 3 axes

Our Forest

is worth gold

Our partnership with our host communities

Our Team

is worth gold

Our commitment to the planet

  1. Offsetting the impact of our operations by rehabilitation and reforestation of the environment.
  2. Carry out environmental monitoring of ecosystems where we operate
  3. Develop programs to promote Biodiversity.

Our partnership with our host communities

  1. Better meet the expectations of our stakeholders.
  2. Contributing transparently to the economic and social development of the host regions in promoting good operational governance
  3. Being transparent with our stakeholders: sharing our vision, progress and results on the various projects.

The well-being of our staff

  1. Acting in the best interests of AMG employees.
  2. Promoting cultural, ethnic and social diversity.
  3. Creating a safe and healthy work environment

4. Safeguarding the security of the various AMG sites.

On the AMG website, in the "Our CSR Commitment" section, you will find the sustainable

development policy complete with the different detailed pillars: Auplatamininggroup.com/fr/developpment-durable-2020

2

Progress 2020...

We will from now on regularly publish in our next ''Progress Report'' press releases a new section "Our environment is worth gold" reporting on the evolution of our sustainable development plan.

French Guyana

Local Hiring of Mining Technicians to Find New Talent in One of the World's Oldest Mining Regions: Four Hires in Progress

Commercial partnership with the Saint- Élie town hall to facilitate the accommodation of exploration personnel

Partnership with the school of Saint-Élie: distribution of books and establishment of an educational nursery

Donation of bottles of hydro-alcoholic gel through the FEDOMG (Federation of Mining Operators of French Guyana) to the various indigenous communities with

BIOSTRATEGE

Peru

Integration activities within the company

to generate synergies between employees

3

Since 2019, improvements have been made to enhance living conditions in the El Santo mining camp.

Sturdy and well-insulated prefabricated units were installed.

Contribution to the continuous improvement of education in indigenous communities by encouraging students to continue their studies at university.

Work on essential precautions during a pandemic with training on health protection.

Measurement of water levels in hydraulic systems.

Installation of water flow measurement equipment at approved points

Participatory environmental monitoring with communities.

Delivery of a printer to the Cayloma Brigade in charge of the protection of women and the family.

4

AMG in a nutshell

Auplata Mining Group (AMG), incorporated in July 2004 and listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth) since December 2006, is a polymetallic mining exploration and mining group. AMG is present in French Guiana and, through its subsidiaries, in Peru, Morocco (listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange) and Ivory Coast. AMG pursues a dynamic, sustainable and innovative industrial and financial strategy for the development of high-potential precious and base metal deposits with the involvement of local stakeholders. The objective of the company is to produce the metals of tomorrow needed for the energy transition in a clean and responsible way, while trying to provide France with a national source of strategic metals.

ISIN: FR0013410370- ALAMG; ICB: 1777 - Gold Mining.

For more information about Auplata Mining Group: www.auplatamininggroup.com

Contacts

FINANCE NEWS

Mathieu Omnes

Nicolas Bouchez

Investor Relations

Press relations

momnes@actus.fr

nbouchez@actus.fr

01 53 67 36 92

01 53 67 36 74

5

Disclaimer

Auplata Mining Group SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:33:03 UTC
