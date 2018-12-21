Auplata Sa : Partnership for a geological study - Progress report on December 21, 2018

Partnership for a geological study

Auplata (Euronext Growth – FR0010397760 – ALAUP) announces a partnership with two companies specialized in the exploration of precious and strategic metal deposits (Gold, Cobalt, Colombo-Tantalite, Copper, Palladium, Lithium) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali. Under the terms of the agreement, Auplata will use its technical know-how in order to study and interpret the geological exploration reports from deposits discovered on certain concessions and exploitation licenses. Should the results be positive, Auplata would have a preferential right to exploit these concessions. This partnership is aligned with Auplata's new strategy, which aims to expand its portfolio of mining assets to ensure the supply of precious and strategic metals.

As a reminder, the merger with BGPP (subject to the approval of the Ministry of Mines), would transform Auplata into a polymetallic group (Gold, Zinc, Lead, Silver and Copper) with productions in three different jurisdictions: French Guiana, Peru and Morocco.

Luc Gerard Nyafe, Chairman and CEO, comments:

“The supply of minor metals and gold is a particular concern to key industries in the chemistry, pharmacy, automotive, aeronautics and advanced technologies sectors, which represent nearly 700,000 jobs in France and will contribute to one-third of the added value of the French industry in 2030. In the future, Auplata may play an important role in the supply of strategic metals.”

Environmental rehabilitation program status

Auplata's environment department continues to monitor the rehabilitation work through photogrammetry via drone and mapping; the ultimate goal is to improve the accuracy of the work tasks and monitor environmental protection.

DIEU MERCI CONCESSION

125 hectares have been photographed by drone on priority areas so that Verdal Reforestage starts the 1,000 trees replanting campaign in January 2019;

Implementation and adaptation of the SYMBIOSE software which will begin to constitute the environmental database of the site by mid-February 2019;

Development of a waste management plan to minimize waste to "valuate" as much as possible unavoidable waste and eliminate "non-recoverable" waste in accordance with the requirements of environmental protection.

YAOU CONCESSION

55 hectares photographed by drone to track the development of the zones already restored in 2017 by Verdal Reforestage.

PAUL ISNARD

Auplata has launched a 300-hectare rehabilitation program. The acquisition of 1,250 hectares of imagery acquired by drone has identified 97 hectares of plant corridor, which needs to be added to the 40 hectares mechanically rehabilitated. The goal is to accelerate the rehabilitation for the remaining 165 hectares.

DORLIN

Waiting for the "small" dry season to start the rehabilitation of 100 hectares.

Operation Update

DORLIN

Reunion Gold continues its drilling study. A request file to work on a place called "7 kilos" has been redacted and will be filed early 2019.

DIEU MERCI, COURIEGE ET YAOU

An "IP" induced polarization campaign of 10 km radius was set on Dieu Merci, and another one of 8 km on the Couriège PER. The objective is to ensure the continuity of power in the depth zones exploited before Auplata. The goal is to confirm or deny the continuity and power of a multi-kilometer shear zone on Couriege; among other things, we forecast to find quartz with interesting ductile stretching structures. Also, on the agenda is the search for shear zones with biotite rich in sulphides and gold (150g/t<), which don't contain quartz; hence, the material isn't impacted by disparities similar to what can be seen in quartz veins.

These structures often went unnoticed but have been cross-checked in Couriège. Faunistic and floristic environmental studies will take place at the beginning of the quarter in order to carry out the work requests.

In Yaou, a resampling analysis and a "relogging" of the 1994 surveys is intended to take place in January 16th, which would be within the broader framework of a 43-101 certification, a Canadian standard. Also, it is planned to choose and drill two to three drilling duplicate of old drilling zones to check the structure, rocks and grades.

On Dieu Merci we plan to launch an additional prospection for tailing rejects: discharge basins unsearched before due to floodings.

Development state of the Dieu Merci plant

The future operators of the plant have been trained and selected following the last controls. In teams of 4, they operate two days per week until January 7th, when operations should re-start fully, the maintenance of the plant is under the authority of the engineer who have pre-recaptioned the plant.

REMIRE MONTJOLY

Renovation of the locals: part of the personnel has moved to new offices developed by upper management.

About Auplata

Based in French Guiana, Auplata is the largest French, stock-market listed gold producer. The Company has more than 700 sq km of mining permits and titles in French Guyana. Auplata operates an innovative industrial and financial strategy, aimed at developing and exploiting Guianese gold resources with the strong involvement of local players. The Company's objective is to offer sustainable exploitation for the Guianese mining industry. Since June 2015, Auplata is a shareholder in the Côte d'Ivoire mining company OMCI, which owns two mining projects in Côte d'Ivoire.

Auplata's share are listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Euronext). ISIN: FR0010397760 – ALAUP; ICB: 1777 – Gold Mining.

For more information about Auplata, go to www.auplata.fr.

Contact information

ACTUS FINANCE

Mathieu Omnes Investor relations momnes@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92 Nicolas Bouchez Press relations nbouchez@auplata.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- General Company News Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56390-auplata-pr-20181221_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2018 ActusNews