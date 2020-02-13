Log in
AURA ENERGY LIMITED

Aura Energy : Update on Section 249D Requisition

02/13/2020 | 04:36am EST
Regulatory Story
Update on Section 249D Requisition
Released 09:29 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9038C
Aura Energy Limited
13 February 2020

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

('Aura' or the 'Company')

Update on Section 249D Requisition

NOTICES UNDER SECTION 249D OF CORPORATIONS ACT

Aura Energy Limited refers to its announcement on 3 February 2020 regarding receipt of purported notices requisitioning a general meeting of shareholders.

The notices received from ASEAN Deep Value Fund (ASEAN) requested that the Company convene a general meeting of shareholders to consider the appointment of two new directors and the removal of one director.

The Company has advised ASEAN that the section 249D notice is invalid as it did not comply with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) (Corporations Act) and that the Company will not be convening the requested meeting.

The Company will keep shareholders informed as to further developments.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.auor contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited

Peter Reeve (Executive Chairman)

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

(Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat

Caroline Rowe

WH Ireland Limited

(Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

James Sinclair-Ford

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Felicity Winkles

Joe Burgess

Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500

info@auraenergy.com.au

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 470 0470

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Telephone: +44 (0) 7769 325 254

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDFIFFAFRIVLII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Update on Section 249D Requisition - RNS

Disclaimer

Aura Energy Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:35:04 UTC
