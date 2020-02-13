Aura Energy : Update on Section 249D Requisition

AURA ENERGY LIMITED ('Aura' or the 'Company') Update on Section 249D Requisition

NOTICES UNDER SECTION 249D OF CORPORATIONS ACT

Aura Energy Limited refers to its announcement on 3 February 2020 regarding receipt of purported notices requisitioning a general meeting of shareholders.

The notices received from ASEAN Deep Value Fund (ASEAN) requested that the Company convene a general meeting of shareholders to consider the appointment of two new directors and the removal of one director.

The Company has advised ASEAN that the section 249D notice is invalid as it did not comply with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001(Cth) (Corporations Act) and that the Company will not be convening the requested meeting.

The Company will keep shareholders informed as to further developments.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.auor contact the following:

Aura Energy Limited Peter Reeve (Executive Chairman) SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat Caroline Rowe WH Ireland Limited (Joint Broker) Adrian Hadden James Sinclair-Ford Yellow Jersey PR Limited Felicity Winkles Joe Burgess Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500 info@auraenergy.com.au Telephone: +44 (0) 203 470 0470 Telephone: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Telephone: +44 (0) 7769 325 254

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.