Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aura Energy Limited    AEE   AU000000AEE7

AURA ENERGY LIMITED (AEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aura Energy : Vanadium Recovery Targeted at the Tiris Project.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 04:18am CEST

17 OCTOBER 2018

INVESTIGATION INITIATED FOR RECOVERY OF VANADIUM AT

TIRIS URANIUM PROJECT

VANADIUM OCCURS IN URANIUM HOST MINERAL CARNOTITE

VANADIUM EXTRACTED IN LEACHING CIRCUIT WITH URANIUM

Aura Energy Limited (AEE; ASX, AURA; AIM) is pleased to advise that technical investigations during the Tiris Definitive Feasibility Study have indicated the potential for the recovery of vanadium from the Tiris Uranium Project process streams.

Vanadium occurs with uranium in carnotite, the host mineral for uranium in the Tiris Project, as potassium uranium vanadate (K2(UO2)2(VO4)2·3H2O). Vanadium hosted with carnotite is leached alongside uranium in the Tiris extraction circuit.

Aura has conducted preliminary evaluation at its 100% owned 52-million-pound U₃O₈1 calcrete uranium project in Mauritania on the feasibility of vanadium recovery from solution.

The Tiris project value, which is driven by low operating and development capital costs, would benefit further with vanadium recovery which is considered technically achievable.

The vanadium price has risen approximately 500% over the past 3 years and was recently quoted at US$28.10 per lb2, benefitting from significant structural shifts in the Chinese steel industry where, in some cases, legislation has driven a three-fold increase in vanadium use.

  • 1 Source: Aura ASX announcement dated April 30, 2018 "Tiris Resource Upgrade Success"

  • 2 Source: www.vanadiumprice.com vanadium pentoxide flake 98% price, China

Figure 1. Location of Aura's Tiris Uranium Resources

This new vanadium initiative at Tiris is part of the continuing theme of Aura Energy's Battery Metal development strategy which has helped broaden its portfolio significantly.

Aura recently announced a significant high-grade vanadium resource at its Häggån Vanadium Project in Sweden(release dated 23 May 2018)and this vanadium initiative at Tiris further builds on the strategic direction Aura has taken with the addition of vanadium to its portfolio.

Further studies and test work, including capital and operating estimates, are required to fully investigate the economic viability of adding a vanadium ion exchange and purification circuit to the Tiris Project. The changes, however, would be considered only marginal additions to the existing design of the uranium recovery circuit.

Vanadium occurs in the Tiris ore at a grade of 330 ppm V2O53, a similar concentration to that of U3O8. Approximately half of this vanadium occurs within the uranium host mineral carnotite.

The Vanadium Project provides the opportunity for near term production of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), with entry to the vanadium market while Aura's world class Häggån

Battery Metals Project is under development.

"The potential for vanadium recovery at the Tiris Uranium Project is an exciting initiative which highlights the ongoing culture of innovation and strong science within Aura Energy and its team. This has the potential to influence Tiris production costs strongly and takes advantage of a commodity that is currently undergoing a significant resurgence".

3 Vanadium has been assayed in approximately 1 in 10 of all Tiris drillhole samples. Within all of Aura's Tiris uranium mineralised drillhole samples (that is samples containing greater than 100 ppm U3O8), 402 samples have been assayed for vanadium and these average 330 ppm V2O5.

"As a complementary strategy to the activity at the Häggån deposit in Sweden, this Tiris

Vanadium Project will strengthen Aura's credentials as an important future vanadium producer", Mr Peter Reeve, Aura's Executive Chairman, said.

The uranium resource inventory announced in Aura ASX announcement dated April 30, 2018 "Tiris Resource Upgrade Success" is summarised in Table 1

Table 1. Tiris Resource Inventory

For further information please contact:

Mr Peter Reeve

Executive Chairman Phone +61 (0)3 9516 6500 info@auraenergy.com.au

The Competent Person for drill hole data is Mr Neil Clifford. The information in the report to which this statement is attached that relates to the resource is based on information compiled by Mr Neil Clifford. Mr Clifford has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking. This qualifies Mr Clifford as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Clifford is an independent consultant to Aura Energy. Mr Clifford is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Clifford consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

Aura Energy Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 02:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURA ENERGY LIMITED
04:18aAURA ENERGY : Vanadium Recovery Targeted at the Tiris Project.pdf
PU
05/07AURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Additional Vanadium Resource Work Commissioned
AQ
05/03AURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Tiris Resource Upgrade Success
AQ
05/01AURA ENERGY : Additional Vanadium Resource Work Commissioned.pdf
PU
04/26AURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Vanadium Battery Metals Update
AQ
04/19AURA ENERGY : Vanadium Battery Metals Update.pdf
PU
04/05AURA ENERGY : Completes Equity Raising
AQ
2017AURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Separate Listing for Haggan Battery Metal Project
AQ
2017AURA ENERGY : Separate Listing for Haggan Battery Metal Project.pdf
PU
2017AURA ENERGY : Results of Meeting.pdf
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of September 2018 
08/29Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018 
07/30Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018 
06/29Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of June 2018 
06/05Top 5 Miners To Invest In The Vanadium Boom 
Chart AURA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aura Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURA ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Desmond Reeve Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Brett M. Francis Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Beeson Non-Executive Director
Julian Perkins Independent Non-Executive Director
John Madden Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURA ENERGY LIMITED-20.83%15
CAMECO CORP28.94%4 545
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)5.51%4 205
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%4 127
DENISON MINES CORP18.84%353
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-51.96%90
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.