Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Aura Resources Inc    AUU   CA05153Y1097

AURA RESOURCES INC

(AUU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aura Announces Stock Option Grant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Aura Resources Inc. (TSXV: AUU) ("Aura" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate 1,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share which expire on June 4, 2024.

Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 1,940,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 6.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aura

Aura is a TSX Venture listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in Arizona, USA (Gold Chain project, subject to an option to earn a 100% interest), in Nevada, USA (Jefferson Canyon project, subject to an option to earn 100%), in Nunavut, Canada (43.54% interest in the Greyhound project under operation by our partner, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited), and, in Oaxaca, Mexico (20% owned Taviche project, operated by Minaurum Gold Inc.). Aura has 32,040,128 common shares outstanding.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Robert Johansing, President and CEO at (805) 455-4775 or by e-mail at rjohansing@gmail.com. Aura's web site is located at www.aurasilver.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, the private placement financing activities of the Company, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aura does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45354


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURA RESOURCES INC
06:50pAura Announces Stock Option Grant
NE
08:13aAURA RESOURCES : Announces Definitive Agreement for Jefferson Canyon Project, Ny..
AQ
06/04Aura Announces Definitive Agreement for Jefferson Canyon Project, Nye County,..
NE
05/29Aura Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing
NE
05/01AURA RESOURCES : Announces Details of May 2019 Drilling Program at its Greyhound..
AQ
05/01InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Aura Resources Plans to Drill Newly Dis..
NE
04/30Aura Announces Details of May 2019 Drilling Program at Its Greyhound Property..
NE
04/17Aura Announces Closing of Sale of 80% Interest in Its East Taviche Project
NE
03/14Aura Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Private Placement Fina..
NE
03/04Aura Resources Announces Letter Agreement for Jefferson Canyon Project, Nye C..
NE
More news
Chart AURA RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Aura Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Johansing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Darin McNeice Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James M. Franklin Independent Director
Walter William Boberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURA RESOURCES INC0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD9.00%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC9.02%123 200
RIO TINTO23.49%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.60%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN10.73%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About