Aurania Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2019) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all resolutions at its Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") which was held on June 20, 2019, including the appointment of three new directors: Mr. Warren Gilman, Mr. Jonathan Kagan and Dr. Leanne Baker.

In addition to Dr. Keith M. Barron, Warren Gilman, Jonathan Kagan, Dr. Richard Spencer and Alfred Lenarciak, whose nomination for election was disclosed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2019, management nominated Dr. Leanne Baker to be added to the slate of nominees standing for election at the Meeting thus making the total number of persons nominated for election to be six (6).

Dr. Leanne Baker

Dr. Baker has been a consultant to the metals and mining industry since 2002. She is a director of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Reunion Gold Corporation and McEwen Mining. Previously, Dr. Baker was employed by Salomon Smith Barney where she was one of the top-ranked mining sector equity analysts in the United States. Dr. Baker is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines (M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Mineral Economics).

Mr. Warren Gilman

Mr. Warren Gilman is a mining engineer by training. He is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-based Queen's Road Central Capital Ltd. Warren was Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong based CEF Holdings Ltd from 2011-2019 where he was responsible for one of the largest mining focussed investment companies in Asia. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of CIBC World Markets. Warren was the Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Region for CIBC for 10 years where he was responsible for CIBC's activities across Asia. He also co-founded CIBC's Global Mining Group in 1988.

During his 26 years with CIBC, Warren ran the mining team in Canada, Australia and Asia and worked in the Toronto, Sydney, Perth, Shanghai and Hong Kong offices of CIBC. He has acted as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Jinchuan and Zijin and has been responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. Warren Gilman is a regular contributor to mining industry forums and discussions. Warren obtained his B.Sc. in Mining Engineering at Queen's University and his MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business. He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board at Western University and a member of the Dean's Advisory Board of Laurentian University.

Mr. Jonathan Kagan

Mr. Jonathan Kagan is an investment banker by training. He is the Managing Principal of Corporate Partners in New York. Previously, Jonathan was a Managing Director of Corporate Partners I, which he joined in 1990, and of Centre Partners Management LLC, where he managed the Centre Capital funds. He began his career in the investment banking division of Lazard in 1980 and became a General Partner in 1987. At Lazard, Jonathan helped head the corporate finance and capital markets areas. He has been a director of public companies and is a director of several private companies. Jonathan received an M.A. (1st Hon.) from Oxford University and an A.B., summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Harvard College.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2018 and the report of the auditors thereon, the appointment of auditors, election of directors, an amendment to the Company's incentive stock option plan, the option plan for the upcoming year and the ratification of pending options. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting which is dated May 14, 2019 and posted under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website http://www.aurania.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

Manager - Corporate & Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45771