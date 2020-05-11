Details of Aurania's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2020) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:30pm EDT at 36 Toronto Street, Suite 1050, in Toronto, Canada.

COVID-19 Guidance

In the context of the effort to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety associated with COVID-19, and in compliance with the orders and directives of the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto, the shareholders of Aurania Resources Ltd. are being discouraged from attending the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders in-person. All shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy in the manner set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2020.

To allow shareholders to follow the conduct of the Meeting, the Company is providing a teleconference facility that can be used by shareholders and guests to follow the conduct of the Meeting in real time and to ask questions during the question period.

Teleconference & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 2:30pm EDT

Webcast URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/aurania20200610.html

When prompted, webcast participants enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email Address.

PARTICIPANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

UK & Europe Toll Free: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join Aurania's call. A question and answer period will follow the formal part of the Meeting and presentation by management.

Notice-and-Access

The Company is utilizing the notice-and-access mechanism (the "Notice-and-Access Provisions") that came into effect on February 11, 2013 under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, for distribution of Meeting materials to registered and Non-Registered Shareholders. The Notice-and-Access Provisions are a set of rules that allow reporting issuers to post electronic versions of proxy-related materials (such as proxy circulars and annual financial statements) on-line, via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and one other website, rather than mailing paper copies of such materials to Shareholders.

Aurania's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.SEDAR.com, on Aurania's website http://aurania.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/ and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2167.

Changes to the Meeting date and/or means of holding the Meeting may be announced by way of press release. Please monitor Aurania's news releases http://aurania.com/news/press-releases as well as the home page of the Company's website at http://www.aurania.com for updated information. The management of the Company advises shareholders to check our Company website one week prior to the Meeting date for the most current information.

