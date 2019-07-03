Log in
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD

(ARU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metron to Assist Aurania in the Search for the Lost Cities in Ecuador

0
07/03/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Metron Incorporated ("Metron") of Reston, Virginia, USA has joined the Lost Cities - Cutucu Project ("Project") team. Metron will provide data analytic and statistical analysis services to Aurania to help refine its search for the gold mining centres, Logroño de los Caballeros and Sevilla del Oro. These were major gold mines operated by the Spanish in Colonial times. Based on historical records, Aurania believes these mines are located within its large, 2,080 square kilometre Project in southeastern Ecuador.

Metron has 35 years of experience in Bayesian Search Theory and has developed sophisticated computer algorithms to generate probability maps that identify specific targets even in cases where the data is ambiguous and contradictory. Metron is an established scientific consulting company with a long history of solving very difficult problems. Earlier in his career, Metron Chief Scientist, Dr. Lawrence D. Stone, was part of the team that located the lost nuclear submarine USS SCORPION. He later led the Metron technical team that generated probability maps that led to the discovery of the SS CENTRAL AMERICA: the fabled "Ship of Gold" that went down in the Atlantic during an 1857 hurricane carrying 21 tons of California gold. The CENTRAL AMERICA discovery was based largely on the use of historical documentation. In a recent success, Metron's probability maps led searchers to the location of the black boxes of Air France flight 447 on the Atlantic seafloor.

Aurania's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, commented, "The plan is that Metron will work with Aurania on a wide range of information, including an extensive archive of historical data and ancient maps culled from international sources over a decade by Professor Octavio Latorre and I, integrated with topographic data, geological information, exploration results, geophysics and satellite imagery. Aurania's Project area will be divided up into geographic cells, each of which will be assigned a probability ranking based on the combination of the available data. Cells with the highest probability ranking will be prioritized for focussed follow-up, supported by LiDAR surveys (light direction and ranging), a technology that has been used successfully in the discovery of lost cities in jungle-covered areas of Guatemala, Honduras and Cambodia. It is hoped that this initiative will substantially accelerate our exploration of the Lost Cities."

Dr. Barron continued, "Metron's participation with Aurania is extremely exciting and, to our knowledge, we are the first resource company to use Bayesian Search Theory in regional exploration for gold deposits. Intuitively, geologists have done this for decades, pulling together and compiling observations from the field work, and past historical activity to find the most likely area to contain mineral deposits. Instead of geological hunches, Bayesian Search Theory reduces things to statistical probabilities. In a similar way that the "Disrupt Mining" movement has used crowdsourcing of Big Data to process massive data sets with notable successes in the Red Lake and Val d'Or camps, this could revolutionize current exploration practice."

Metron is a scientific consulting company dedicated to solving challenging national security problems through rigorous innovation grounded in first-principles, delivering creative, tailored solutions through advanced mathematics, computer science, physics, and engineering.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
Manager - Corporate & Investor Services
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer
President
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46041


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Consensus
EPS Revisions
