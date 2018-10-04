Aurelia Metals : AMI - Director Appointment

ASX: AMI | 3 October 2018

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Aurelia Metals Limited ("Aurelia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms Susie Corlett has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The appointment of Ms Corlett further strengthens the Board as she brings strong technical and commercial skills gained in a variety of exploration, mining and investment activities. Her geological expertise will be greatly valued as the Company increases its exploration activity.

Susie Corlett is a professional non-executive director following a 25-year executive career spanning mine operations, investment banking and private equity. Susie has served on ASX and TSX listed mining company boards and is currently a Trustee of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) Education Endowment Fund, a director of The Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife (Chair of Risk and Audit) and director of The David Burgess Foundation.

Graduating as a geologist, Susie's background is in mining and exploration. She was most recently an Investment Director for global mining private equity fund, Pacific Road Capital Ltd and worked in mining credit risk management and project finance for Standard Bank Limited, Deustche Bank and Macquarie Bank. Susie's qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (Hons. Geology) from the University of Melbourne. Susie is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the AusIMM.

