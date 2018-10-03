Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aurelia Metals Ltd    AMI   AU000000AMI1

AURELIA METALS LTD (AMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aurelia Metals : AMI - Director Resignation-CTuck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:33am CEST

ASX: AMI | 2 October 2018

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Aurelia Metals Limited ("Aurelia" or the "Company") advises that Mr Clifford Tuck has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 September 2018.

Earlier this year, Pacific Road Capital Management Pty Ltd ("Pacific Road") requested the appointment of a second nominee director. Mr Tuck was subsequently nominated by Pacific Road and appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 24 May 2018. Following the sale by Pacific Road of its shareholding in the Company, the Board has been discussing the renewal and reshaping of the Board. Mr Tuck agreed to resign to support that renewal and reshaping, and to enable him to pursue other opportunities.

The Board thanks Mr Tuck for this contribution.

The Board is actively assessing suitable candidates to appoint to the Board following Mr Tuck's resignation.

Further Information Tim Churcher

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200

Suite 5/60-62 McNamara Street • Po Box 8626 • Orange NSW 2800

Ph +61 2 6363 5200office@aureliametals.com.auwww.aureliametals.com.au

Disclaimer

Aurelia Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 05:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURELIA METALS LTD
07:33aAURELIA METALS : AMI - Appdx 3Z-Final Directors Interest Notice-CTuck
PU
07:33aAURELIA METALS : AMI - Director Resignation-CTuck
PU
07/24AURELIA METALS LIMITED : - Peak Mines Chronos drilling update
AQ
07/02AURELIA METALS : AMI - Investec $45M debt repaid
PU
06/19Emmerson - Promising New Porphyry Copper-Gold Discovery in NSW
AQ
06/15AURELIA METALS : AMI - Director Appointment C Tuck
AQ
06/15AURELIA METALS : AMI - Sale of entire PacRoad shareholding
AQ
06/14AURELIA METALS : AMI - Becoming a substantial holder
PU
06/14EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : ERM) Promising New Porphyry Copper-Gold Discov..
AQ
06/12AURELIA METALS : AMI - Appdx 3X-Initial Directors Interest Notice-C Tuck
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 416 M
EBIT 2019 163 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Finance 2019 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,68
P/E ratio 2020 5,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 654 M
Chart AURELIA METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Aurelia Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIA METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,92  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Bruce Simpson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Colin Johnstone Chairman
Timothy S. Churcher Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Robertson Espie Non-Executive Director
Michael Menzies Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIA METALS LTD184.91%474
BHP BILLITON PLC11.55%126 305
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.04%126 305
RIO TINTO-2.51%88 403
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.75%88 403
ANGLO AMERICAN10.72%31 398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.