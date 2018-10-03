Aurelia Metals : AMI - Director Resignation-CTuck

ASX: AMI | 2 October 2018

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Aurelia Metals Limited ("Aurelia" or the "Company") advises that Mr Clifford Tuck has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 September 2018.

Earlier this year, Pacific Road Capital Management Pty Ltd ("Pacific Road") requested the appointment of a second nominee director. Mr Tuck was subsequently nominated by Pacific Road and appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 24 May 2018. Following the sale by Pacific Road of its shareholding in the Company, the Board has been discussing the renewal and reshaping of the Board. Mr Tuck agreed to resign to support that renewal and reshaping, and to enable him to pursue other opportunities.

The Board thanks Mr Tuck for this contribution.

The Board is actively assessing suitable candidates to appoint to the Board following Mr Tuck's resignation.

