AURELIA METALS LTD (AMI)
End-of-day quote  - 10/18
0.745 AUD   +0.68%
01:38aAURELIA METALS : AMI - Sep 18 Qtly Conference Call
10/08AURELIA METALS : - Director Resignation-CTuck
10/08AURELIA METALS : - Director Appointment
Aurelia Metals : AMI - Sep 18 Qtly Conference Call

10/19/2018 | 01:38am CEST

ASX: AMI | 18 October 2018

SEPTEMBER 18 QTR RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL

SEPTEMBER QUARTER 2018

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2018 will be lodged with the ASX on 22 October 2018.

Jim Simpson (Managing Director & CEO) and Tim Churcher (Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11am AEDT on Monday 22 October 2018.

ANALYSTS & MEDIA - CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Conference call details includes Q&A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and participant pin code.

Participant Pin Code:

684521

Australian Toll Free

1800 558 698

Conference Start Time:

11.00 am AEDT 22 October 2018

Further Information

Tim Churcher

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200

Suite 5/60-62 McNamara Street • Po Box 8626 • Orange NSW 2800

Ph +61 2 6363 5200office@aureliametals.com.auwww.aureliametals.com.au

Disclaimer

Aurelia Metals Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:37:02 UTC
