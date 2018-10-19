Aurelia Metals : AMI - Sep 18 Qtly Conference Call

ASX: AMI | 18 October 2018

SEPTEMBER 18 QTR RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL

SEPTEMBER QUARTER 2018

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2018 will be lodged with the ASX on 22 October 2018.

Jim Simpson (Managing Director & CEO) and Tim Churcher (Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11am AEDT on Monday 22 October 2018.

ANALYSTS & MEDIA - CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Conference call details includes Q&A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and participant pin code.

Participant Pin Code: 684521 Australian Toll Free 1800 558 698 Conference Start Time: 11.00 am AEDT 22 October 2018 Further Information Tim Churcher

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200

