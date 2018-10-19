Aurelia Metals : AMI - Sep 18 Qtly Conference Call

ASX: AMI | 18 October 2018
SEPTEMBER 18 QTR RESULTS
CONFERENCE CALL
SEPTEMBER QUARTER 2018
Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2018 will be lodged with the ASX on 22 October 2018.
Jim Simpson (Managing Director & CEO) and Tim Churcher (Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11am AEDT on Monday 22 October 2018.
ANALYSTS & MEDIA - CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Conference call details includes Q&A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and participant pin code.
|
Participant Pin Code:
|
684521
|
Australian Toll Free
|
1800 558 698
|
Conference Start Time:
|
11.00 am AEDT 22 October 2018
|
Further Information
|
Tim Churcher
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary +61 2 6363 5200
Suite 5/60-62 McNamara Street • Po Box 8626 • Orange NSW 2800
Ph +61 2 6363 5200office@aureliametals.com.auwww.aureliametals.com.au
Disclaimer
Aurelia Metals Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:37:02 UTC