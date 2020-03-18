Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/18/2020 | 10:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2020 / 15:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Katja
Last name(s): Markus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Markus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 2065426.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.00 EUR 2065426.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58133  18.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
