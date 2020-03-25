Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/25/2020 | 01:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2020 / 18:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Doris Naomi
Last name(s): Roesing-Drewiacki

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Roesing
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.29 EUR 1429.00 EUR
14.30 EUR 328.90 EUR
14.30 EUR 1844.70 EUR
14.30 EUR 2173.60 EUR
14.30 EUR 328.90 EUR
14.30 EUR 328.90 EUR
14.30 EUR 1315.60 EUR
14.30 EUR 1844.70 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 5691.40 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 1430.00 EUR
14.30 EUR 1816.10 EUR
14.30 EUR 1072.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR
14.30 EUR 900.90 EUR
14.30 EUR 1601.60 EUR
14.30 EUR 700.70 EUR
14.30 EUR 1315.60 EUR
14.30 EUR 2173.60 EUR
14.30 EUR 2173.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.2997 EUR 48490.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58535  25.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 470 M
EBIT 2019 78,4 M
Net income 2019 66,8 M
Debt 2019 582 M
Yield 2019 16,8%
P/E ratio 2019 7,23x
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 498 M
