AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2020 / 18:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Doris Naomi Last name(s): Roesing-Drewiacki

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Roesing Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.29 EUR 1429.00 EUR 14.30 EUR 328.90 EUR 14.30 EUR 1844.70 EUR 14.30 EUR 2173.60 EUR 14.30 EUR 328.90 EUR 14.30 EUR 328.90 EUR 14.30 EUR 1315.60 EUR 14.30 EUR 1844.70 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 5691.40 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 1430.00 EUR 14.30 EUR 1816.10 EUR 14.30 EUR 1072.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 2502.50 EUR 14.30 EUR 900.90 EUR 14.30 EUR 1601.60 EUR 14.30 EUR 700.70 EUR 14.30 EUR 1315.60 EUR 14.30 EUR 2173.60 EUR 14.30 EUR 2173.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.2997 EUR 48490.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

