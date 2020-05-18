Log in
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/18/2020 | 07:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2020 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Roesing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.02 EUR 1682.40 EUR
14.01 EUR 2353.68 EUR
14.00 EUR 462.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 7112.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 2802.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 5096.00 EUR
14.02 EUR 701.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 1918.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 1541.10 EUR
14.02 EUR 1864.66 EUR
14.00 EUR 4172.00 EUR
14.02 EUR 2145.06 EUR
14.02 EUR 3813.44 EUR
14.00 EUR 2730.00 EUR
14.02 EUR 813.16 EUR
14.02 EUR 4416.30 EUR
14.00 EUR 5096.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 182.13 EUR
14.02 EUR 3925.60 EUR
14.00 EUR 10738.00 EUR
13.99 EUR 6029.69 EUR
14.01 EUR 2802.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 1443.03 EUR
14.02 EUR 2944.20 EUR
14.00 EUR 154.00 EUR
14.02 EUR 2846.06 EUR
13.97 EUR 5252.72 EUR
14.01 EUR 2297.64 EUR
13.98 EUR 5508.12 EUR
14.01 EUR 3922.80 EUR
13.97 EUR 1690.37 EUR
13.99 EUR 4966.45 EUR
14.01 EUR 5085.63 EUR
14.02 EUR 4598.56 EUR
13.99 EUR 153.89 EUR
13.97 EUR 2277.11 EUR
14.01 EUR 840.60 EUR
14.01 EUR 2255.61 EUR
14.01 EUR 2802.00 EUR
14.02 EUR 2103.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 1541.10 EUR
14.00 EUR 1148.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 2324.00 EUR
13.97 EUR 335.28 EUR
13.97 EUR 1369.06 EUR
14.01 EUR 2297.64 EUR
14.00 EUR 2478.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 1961.40 EUR
13.99 EUR 11066.09 EUR
14.00 EUR 9814.00 EUR
13.98 EUR 181.74 EUR
14.02 EUR 1990.84 EUR
14.02 EUR 2804.00 EUR
14.02 EUR 8538.18 EUR
14.01 EUR 6164.40 EUR
14.01 EUR 2255.61 EUR
14.01 EUR 700.50 EUR
14.00 EUR 6678.00 EUR
14.01 EUR 7285.20 EUR
14.02 EUR 4346.20 EUR
14.02 EUR 2397.42 EUR
14.02 EUR 336.48 EUR
14.01 EUR 1246.89 EUR
13.98 EUR 4809.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.003856 EUR 207607.17 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra, XETR
MIC: XETR


18.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59829  18.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
