AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.05.2020 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Roesing

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.02 EUR 1682.40 EUR 14.01 EUR 2353.68 EUR 14.00 EUR 462.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 7112.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 2802.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 5096.00 EUR 14.02 EUR 701.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 1918.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 1541.10 EUR 14.02 EUR 1864.66 EUR 14.00 EUR 4172.00 EUR 14.02 EUR 2145.06 EUR 14.02 EUR 3813.44 EUR 14.00 EUR 2730.00 EUR 14.02 EUR 813.16 EUR 14.02 EUR 4416.30 EUR 14.00 EUR 5096.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 182.13 EUR 14.02 EUR 3925.60 EUR 14.00 EUR 10738.00 EUR 13.99 EUR 6029.69 EUR 14.01 EUR 2802.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 1443.03 EUR 14.02 EUR 2944.20 EUR 14.00 EUR 154.00 EUR 14.02 EUR 2846.06 EUR 13.97 EUR 5252.72 EUR 14.01 EUR 2297.64 EUR 13.98 EUR 5508.12 EUR 14.01 EUR 3922.80 EUR 13.97 EUR 1690.37 EUR 13.99 EUR 4966.45 EUR 14.01 EUR 5085.63 EUR 14.02 EUR 4598.56 EUR 13.99 EUR 153.89 EUR 13.97 EUR 2277.11 EUR 14.01 EUR 840.60 EUR 14.01 EUR 2255.61 EUR 14.01 EUR 2802.00 EUR 14.02 EUR 2103.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 1541.10 EUR 14.00 EUR 1148.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 2324.00 EUR 13.97 EUR 335.28 EUR 13.97 EUR 1369.06 EUR 14.01 EUR 2297.64 EUR 14.00 EUR 2478.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 1961.40 EUR 13.99 EUR 11066.09 EUR 14.00 EUR 9814.00 EUR 13.98 EUR 181.74 EUR 14.02 EUR 1990.84 EUR 14.02 EUR 2804.00 EUR 14.02 EUR 8538.18 EUR 14.01 EUR 6164.40 EUR 14.01 EUR 2255.61 EUR 14.01 EUR 700.50 EUR 14.00 EUR 6678.00 EUR 14.01 EUR 7285.20 EUR 14.02 EUR 4346.20 EUR 14.02 EUR 2397.42 EUR 14.02 EUR 336.48 EUR 14.01 EUR 1246.89 EUR 13.98 EUR 4809.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.003856 EUR 207607.17 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra, XETR MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

