AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/18/2020 | 07:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.05.2020 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Dirk
|Last name(s):
|Roesing
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JK2A8
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|14.02 EUR
|1682.40 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2353.68 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|462.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|7112.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2802.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|5096.00 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|701.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1918.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|1541.10 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|1864.66 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|4172.00 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|2145.06 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|3813.44 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|2730.00 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|813.16 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|4416.30 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|5096.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|182.13 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|3925.60 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|10738.00 EUR
|13.99 EUR
|6029.69 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2802.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|1443.03 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|2944.20 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|154.00 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|2846.06 EUR
|13.97 EUR
|5252.72 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2297.64 EUR
|13.98 EUR
|5508.12 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|3922.80 EUR
|13.97 EUR
|1690.37 EUR
|13.99 EUR
|4966.45 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|5085.63 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|4598.56 EUR
|13.99 EUR
|153.89 EUR
|13.97 EUR
|2277.11 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|840.60 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2255.61 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2802.00 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|2103.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|1541.10 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|1148.00 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|2324.00 EUR
|13.97 EUR
|335.28 EUR
|13.97 EUR
|1369.06 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2297.64 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|2478.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|1961.40 EUR
|13.99 EUR
|11066.09 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|9814.00 EUR
|13.98 EUR
|181.74 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|1990.84 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|2804.00 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|8538.18 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|6164.40 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|2255.61 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|700.50 EUR
|14.00 EUR
|6678.00 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|7285.20 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|4346.20 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|2397.42 EUR
|14.02 EUR
|336.48 EUR
|14.01 EUR
|1246.89 EUR
|13.98 EUR
|4809.12 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|14.003856 EUR
|207607.17 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Xetra, XETR
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
|Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aureliusinvest.de
59829 18.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|Sales 2020
|2 765 M
|EBIT 2020
|-8,50 M
|Net income 2020
|-44,3 M
|Debt 2020
|592 M
|Yield 2020
|5,36%
|P/E ratio 2020
|-9,46x
|P/E ratio 2021
|9,14x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,36x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,22x
|Capitalization
|404 M
Period :
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
47,83 €
|Last Close Price
14,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
421%
|Spread / Average Target
242%
|Spread / Lowest Target
66,4%