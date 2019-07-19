Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA: Press release on the 2019 annual general meeting

0
07/19/2019 | 09:15am EDT

Munich, July 19, 2019 - All proposed resolutions of the administration were accepted by a large majority of shareholders represented at the annual general meeting of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which was held today in Munich (presence: 38.66 % of share capital).

As proposed by the administration, the annual general meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share (EUR 1.50 base dividend plus EUR 1.50 participation dividend per share) for the 2018 financial year. The total dividend payout therefore amounts to EUR 89.1 million.

You can find the voting results and further information at the following link:
https://aureliusinvest.de/equity-opportunities/investor-relations/hauptversammlung-2019/

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:14:07 UTC
