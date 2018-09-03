Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA (AR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:55am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03.09.2018 / 11:51
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 2. interim notification

In the period from August 27, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018, a total of 7,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated August 22, 2018 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from August 27, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018, volume-weighted average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of Volume-weighted Volume (EUR)
shares bought average price (EUR)
back (number)
August 27, 1,400 44.917 62,884.00
2018
August 28, 1,400 44.030 61,642.00
2018
August 29, 1,400 43.731 61,224.00
2018
August 30, 1,400 43.394 60,752.00
2018
August 31, 1,400 43.412 60,777.00
2018

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from August 24, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018 amounts to 14,000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

http://aureliusinvest.com/en/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2018/

Grünwald, September 3, 2018

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA represented by the personally liable shareholder AURELIUS Management SE
The Executive Board


03.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720001  03.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
11:55aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/31AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : subsidiary GHOTEL hotel & living expands with ..
EQ
08/27AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/22AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/21AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : is starting a share buyback program for an amo..
EQ
08/09AURELIUS : Focus on reinvestments in the equity portfolio in the first half of 2..
EQ
07/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : acquires Ideal Shopping Direct
PU
07/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : acquires Ideal Shopping Direct
EQ
07/17AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Group to expand its management team
PU
07/17AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : Group to expand its management team
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
07/24Aurelius acquires Ideal Shopping Direct 
2017A Hospital For Companies 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 745 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 133 M
Finance 2018 65,5 M
Yield 2018 6,90%
P/E ratio 2018 9,60
P/E ratio 2019 7,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 1 338 M
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 69,2 €
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-23.67%1 552
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG13.92%20 963
PARGESA HOLDING-6.80%6 273
INDUS HOLDING AG-6.72%1 574
MBB SE11.03%740
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP3.89%716
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.