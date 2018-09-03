DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
03.09.2018 / 11:51
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Purchase of own shares - 2. interim notification
In the period from August 27, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018, a
total of 7,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The
initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an
announcement dated August 22, 2018 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period
from August 27, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018, volume-weighted
average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date Total
|number of Volume-weighted
|Volume
|(EUR)
|
|shares
|bought average price
|(EUR)
|
|
|back
|(number)
|
|
|
|August 27,
|1,400
|44.917
|62,884.00
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|August 28,
|1,400
|44.030
|61,642.00
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|August 29,
|1,400
|43.731
|61,224.00
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|August 30,
|1,400
|43.394
|60,752.00
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|August 31,
|1,400
|43.412
|60,777.00
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in
the period from August 24, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018 amounts
to 14,000 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank exclusively via the
stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes
pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at
the following link:
http://aureliusinvest.com/en/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2018/
Grünwald, September 3, 2018
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Executive Board
