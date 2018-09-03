AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

03.09.2018 / 11:51

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 2. interim notification

In the period from August 27, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018, a total of 7,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated August 22, 2018 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from August 27, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018, volume-weighted average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of Volume-weighted Volume (EUR) shares bought average price (EUR) back (number) August 27, 1,400 44.917 62,884.00 2018 August 28, 1,400 44.030 61,642.00 2018 August 29, 1,400 43.731 61,224.00 2018 August 30, 1,400 43.394 60,752.00 2018 August 31, 1,400 43.412 60,777.00 2018

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from August 24, 2018 up to and including August 31, 2018 amounts to 14,000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

http://aureliusinvest.com/en/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2018/

Grünwald, September 3, 2018

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA represented by the personally liable shareholder AURELIUS Management SE

The Executive Board