AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 3. interim notification



In the period from February 24, 2020 up to and including February 28, 2020, a total of 35,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from February 24, 2020 up to and including February 28, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) February 24, 2020 7,000 31.151 218,057.00 February 25, 2020 7,000 30.890 216,230.00 February 26, 2020 7,000 29.413 205,891.00 February 27, 2020 7,000 28.940 202,580.00 February 28, 2020 7,000 26.633 186,431.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including February 28, 2020 amounts to 102,000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, March 2, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Executive Board