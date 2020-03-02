Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
News 
News

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/02/2020 | 04:50am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2020 / 10:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 3. interim notification

In the period from February 24, 2020 up to and including February 28, 2020, a total of 35,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from February 24, 2020 up to and including February 28, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
February 24, 2020 7,000 31.151 218,057.00
February 25, 2020 7,000 30.890 216,230.00
February 26, 2020 7,000 29.413 205,891.00
February 27, 2020 7,000 28.940 202,580.00
February 28, 2020 7,000 26.633 186,431.00
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including February 28, 2020 amounts to 102,000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, March 2, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Executive Board


02.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

987147  02.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=987147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
