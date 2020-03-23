AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 6. interim notification



In the period from March 16, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020, a total of 127,400 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from March 16, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) March 16, 2020 22,400 15.574 348,857.60 March 17, 2020 23,900 14.615 349,298.50 March 18, 2020 26,650 13.133 349,994.45 March 19, 2020 28,000 12.497 349,916.00 March 20, 2020 26,450 13.224 349,774.80

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020 amounts to 313,400 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, March 23, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Executive Board