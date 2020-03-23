AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Purchase of own shares - 6. interim notification
In the period from March 16, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020, a total of 127,400 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from March 16, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares bought back (number)
|Average price (EUR)
|Volume (EUR)
|March 16, 2020
|22,400
|15.574
|348,857.60
|March 17, 2020
|23,900
|14.615
|349,298.50
|March 18, 2020
|26,650
|13.133
|349,994.45
|March 19, 2020
|28,000
|12.497
|349,916.00
|March 20, 2020
|26,450
|13.224
|349,774.80
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including March 20, 2020 amounts to 313,400 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:
https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/
Grünwald, March 23, 2020
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Executive Board