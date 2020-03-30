Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2020 / 09:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 7. interim notification

In the period from March 23, 2020 up to and including March 27, 2020, a total of 109.250 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from March 23, 2020 up to and including March 27, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
March 23, 2020 26,050 13.435 349,981.75
March 24, 2020 21,950 15.943 349,948.85
March 25, 2020 19,500 17.914 349,323.00
March 26, 2020 20,850 16.785 349,967.25
March 27, 2020 20,900 16.746 349,991.40
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including March 27, 2020 amounts to 422.650 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, March 30, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Executive Board


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010149  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010149&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
03:45aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/25AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/23AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Statement on the ongoing corona crisis
PU
03/17AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : closes acquisition of electronic components busi..
PU
03/17AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : closes acquisition of electronic components busi..
EQ
03/16AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/12AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : reports very good preliminary numbers for the 20..
PU
03/12AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : reports very good preliminary numbers for the 20..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 470 M
EBIT 2019 78,4 M
Net income 2019 66,8 M
Debt 2019 582 M
Yield 2019 17,2%
P/E ratio 2019 7,07x
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 487 M
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 58,40  €
Last Close Price 16,71  €
Spread / Highest target 373%
Spread / Average Target 249%
Spread / Lowest Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-57.15%540
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-21.41%18 323
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-32.07%447
MBB SE-32.49%316
CAPMAN OYJ-26.54%293
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.-60.92%205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group