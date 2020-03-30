AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 7. interim notification



In the period from March 23, 2020 up to and including March 27, 2020, a total of 109.250 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from March 23, 2020 up to and including March 27, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) March 23, 2020 26,050 13.435 349,981.75 March 24, 2020 21,950 15.943 349,948.85 March 25, 2020 19,500 17.914 349,323.00 March 26, 2020 20,850 16.785 349,967.25 March 27, 2020 20,900 16.746 349,991.40

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including March 27, 2020 amounts to 422.650 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, March 30, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Executive Board