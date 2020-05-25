AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 15. interim notification



In the period from May 18, 2020 up to and including May 22, 2020, a total of 54.840 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 18, 2020 up to and including May 22, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) May 18, 2020 5,000 14.820 74,100.00 May 19, 2020 12,180 16.420 199,995.60 May 20, 2020 12,520 15.973 199,981.96 May 21, 2020 12,470 16.038 199,993.86 May 22, 2020 12,670 15.785 199,995.95

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including May 22, 2020 amounts to 920.320 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, May 25, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Executive Board