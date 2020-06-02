Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02.06.2020 / 08:00
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 16. interim notification

In the period from May 25, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020, a total of 59.680 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 25, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
May 25, 2020 12,480 16.024 199,979.52
May 26, 2020 12,230 16.351 199,972.73
May 27, 2020 11,400 17.539 199,944.60
May 28, 2020 11,580 17.264 199,917.12
May 29, 2020 11,990 16.396 196,588.04
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020 amounts to 980.000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, June 2, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Executive Board


02.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1059951  02.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
02:05aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/01Supreme Court Upholds Puerto Rico Oversight Board -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/01Supreme Court Upholds Puerto Rico Oversight Board -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/01Supreme Court Upholds Puerto Rico Control Board -- Update
DJ
05/27AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : is supporting an innovative project by Group sub..
EQ
05/25AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/18AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : subsidiary Office Depot Europe announces divestm..
PU
05/14AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : subsidiary Office Depot Europe announces divestm..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 809 M 3 126 M 3 126 M
Net income 2020 -68,2 M -75,8 M -75,8 M
Net Debt 2020 579 M 644 M 644 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 457 M 509 M 508 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 13 486
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,95 €
Last Close Price 15,89 €
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-59.26%509
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-10.48%21 832
EQT AB36.78%15 062
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-25.10%494
MBB SE-14.21%402
CAPMAN OYJ-21.87%320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group