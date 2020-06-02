AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 16. interim notification



In the period from May 25, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020, a total of 59.680 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated February 7, 2020 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 25, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) May 25, 2020 12,480 16.024 199,979.52 May 26, 2020 12,230 16.351 199,972.73 May 27, 2020 11,400 17.539 199,944.60 May 28, 2020 11,580 17.264 199,917.12 May 29, 2020 11,990 16.396 196,588.04

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from February 10, 2020 up to and including May 29, 2020 amounts to 980.000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Oddo BHF Bank exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aureliusinvest.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2020/

Grünwald, June 2, 2020

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Executive Board