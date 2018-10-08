AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : acquires VAG, leading manufacturer of water and waste water valves

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

AURELIUS acquires VAG, leading manufacturer of water and waste water valves

- With six production facilities on four continents, VAG is one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial valves for water infrastructure

- Positive outlook confirmed



Munich, October 8, 2018 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) will acquire VAG, the Mannheim-based manufacturer of water and waste water valves from U.S.-based Rexnord. With approx. 1,200 employees, VAG generated sales of almost EUR 200 million in its 2017/18 financial year. The transaction is to be finalized in Q4 2018.

As a globally active company, VAG is one of the leading suppliers of valves for water treatment and distribution, waste water management, dams, power stations and the energy industry. VAG is known and appreciated throughout the world for its market-leading know-how in product development and bears the quality seal "Engineering made in Germany." The company has six production facilities in Germany, the Czech Republic, China, India, South Africa and the United States, as well as 14 own sales offices that sell VAG's products and services in more than 100 countries of the world. VAG operates both in the global project business and in the production and distribution of standard applications.

AURELIUS will separate VAG from the structures of Rexnord and make it independent. The company offers significant operational improvement potential, which shall be realized with the support of the AURELIUS Task Force. The already ongoing restructuring program will be continued. Under this program, the consolidation of production facilities and sales companies will be completed and synergies between the production companies and national subsidiaries will be realized. Additional investments will be made to expand the company's biggest facility in the Czech Republic, where it operates its own foundry. In addition, the company's procurement and distribution structures will be optimized further. The company will also seek to exploit other improvement potential in the global cost structure by purposefully reducing complexity in the company's globally interconnected structure. VAG operates in a promising market environment: Growing populations, water scarcity and increasingly strict environmental standards are global issues that VAG addresses with its products. The company is also ideally suited as a platform for further add-on acquisitions (e.g. in the segment of specialty valves and "smart valves").

"VAG is an exciting company with great potential, which we want to realize by completing the restructuring," said Gert Purkert, Member of the Executive Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "Also in the coming months, we expect further acquisitions and add-on-acquisitions to strengthen our existing portfolio companies."

ABOUT AURELIUS



AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focuses on investing in special and turnaround situations and mid-market transaction opportunities in a broad range of industries. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 20,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 3.8 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalization is approximately EUR 1.3 billion (as of October 2018).

The AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt opportunities. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in successor solutions and spin-offs from larger mid-sized companies and corporate groups. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly in projects with operational improvement potential, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Debt Opportunities provides capital to British companies in the form of alternative financing vehicles.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

