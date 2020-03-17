Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : closes acquisition of electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from Swiss Dätwyler Group

03/17/2020

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS closes acquisition of electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from Swiss Dätwyler Group

17.03.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS closes acquisition of electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from Swiss Dätwyler Group

Munich, March 17, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) closed the acquisition of the Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Dätwyler Group, which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, on March 16, 2020. With a total of about 850 employees the acquired business units generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 275 million. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Distrelec, headquartered in Manchester (UK) and Nänikon (CH), is a leading B2B distributor of electronic and technical components with approximately 600 employees. Beyond its main markets of Switzerland and Sweden, the company also has a strong market presence in 15 European countries. Its product portfolio has a significant focus on MRO components and targets B2B customers.

Nedis, headquartered in s'Hertogenbosch (NL) is a wholesaler for electronic products. With approximately 250 employees. Nedis is a leading wholesaler of electronic products marketed under the Nedis brand especially in the Netherlands, France and Scandinavia. The company has already been operationally realigned in the past by several initiatives, amongst them a complete rebranding in 2018. This strategy shall be continued to further position Nedis as a successful category manager in the European market.

AURELIUS will support the acquired businesses, both financially and operationally to ensure a seamless transition after the carve-out from Dätwyler Group. It is our aim to establish them as successful standalone companies and bring them on a sustainable growth path. The transaction perfectly fits into the AURELIUS mid-market investment focus.

AURELIUS was advised on the transaction by PwC (M&A), OC&C (commercial), KPMG (tax), Lenz & Staehelin and Linklaters (legal M&A) , Deloitte (pension), diva-e (e-commerce), digatus (IT) and Euro Transaction Solutions (insurance).
 

ABOUT AURELIUS
AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 24 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 15,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.4 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de



 

17.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 998445

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998445  17.03.2020 



© EQS 2020
