AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : closes acquisition of electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from Swiss Dätwyler Group

Munich, March 17, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) closed the acquisition of the Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Dätwyler Group, which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange, on March 16, 2020. With a total of about 850 employees the acquired business units generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 275 million. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Distrelec, headquartered in Manchester (UK) and Nänikon (CH), is a leading B2B distributor of electronic and technical components with approximately 600 employees. Beyond its main markets of Switzerland and Sweden, the company also has a strong market presence in 15 European countries. Its product portfolio has a significant focus on MRO components and targets B2B customers.

Nedis, headquartered in s'Hertogenbosch (NL) is a wholesaler for electronic products. With approximately 250 employees. Nedis is a leading wholesaler of electronic products marketed under the Nedis brand especially in the Netherlands, France and Scandinavia. The company has already been operationally realigned in the past by several initiatives, amongst them a complete rebranding in 2018. This strategy shall be continued to further position Nedis as a successful category manager in the European market.

AURELIUS will support the acquired businesses, both financially and operationally to ensure a seamless transition after the carve-out from Dätwyler Group. It is our aim to establish them as successful standalone companies and bring them on a sustainable growth path. The transaction perfectly fits into the AURELIUS mid-market investment focus.

AURELIUS was advised on the transaction by PwC (M&A), OC&C (commercial), KPMG (tax), Lenz & Staehelin and Linklaters (legal M&A) , Deloitte (pension), diva-e (e-commerce), digatus (IT) and Euro Transaction Solutions (insurance).