AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : closes the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems and Protection Relays Business from US-based Woodward, Inc.

05/05/2020 | 12:24am EDT
AURELIUS closes the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems and Protection Relays Business from US-based Woodward, Inc.

Munich (Germany), May 5, 2020 -AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) closed the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems (the 'RPS Business') as well as Woodward's protection relays business, headquartered in Kempen, Germany, from Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) on April 30, 2020. With a total of approx. 410 employees, the combined businesses generated sales of approx. USD 80 million in financial year 2019.

The RPS Business produces converters and other key components used in wind turbines at its production sites in Kempen, Germany and Krakow, Poland. It is also active in the converter aftermarket, selling spare parts for the installed base, providing service contracts, training service personnel and delivering hardware and software upgrades through its global aftermarket services organization. Another part of the business is in protection relays and equipment that monitors electrical parameters.

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 04:23:02 UTC
