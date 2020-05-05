Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : closes the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems and Protection Relays Business from US-based Woodward, Inc.

05/05/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS closes the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems and Protection Relays Business from US-based Woodward, Inc.

05.05.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS closes the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems and Protection Relays Business from US-based Woodward, Inc.

Munich (Germany), May 5, 2020 -AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) closed the acquisition of the Renewable Power Systems (the "RPS Business") as well as Woodward's protection relays business, headquartered in Kempen, Germany, from Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) on April 30, 2020. With a total of approx. 410 employees, the combined businesses generated sales of approx. USD 80 million in financial year 2019.

The RPS Business produces converters and other key components used in wind turbines at its production sites in Kempen, Germany and Krakow, Poland. It is also active in the converter aftermarket, selling spare parts for the installed base, providing service contracts, training service personnel and delivering hardware and software upgrades through its global aftermarket services organization. Another part of the business is in protection relays and equipment that monitors electrical parameters.
 

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 24 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 15,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.4 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de


05.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1035495

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1035495  05.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
