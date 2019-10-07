AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : completes acquisition of the Belgian building materials distributor YouBuild & MPRO from GRAFTON

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

AURELIUS completes acquisition of the Belgian building materials distributor YouBuild & MPRO from GRAFTON



07.10.2019 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS completes acquisition of the Belgian building materials distributor YouBuild & MPRO from GRAFTON

Munich/ Amsterdam, October 7, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) completed the acquisition of the Belgian building materials distribution business from the Grafton Group Plc on the closing date of October 4, 2019. Together, MPRO and YouBuild, both headquartered in Brussels, form one of biggest building materials distribution chains in Belgium. With about 240 employees and 16 branches, the two companies generate revenues of around EUR 100 million.

Both MPRO and YouBuild are strong brands that are known as generalists with a wide range of high-quality building products and good service. The appreciation of their customers is particularly evident in positive customer reviews and strong customer loyalty. The outlets are strategically located in the attractive regions of West Flanders, Brussels, and Hennegau, and form a strong platform for further growth. This growth will be achieved particularly by means of increased customer proximity and the further expansion of services.

"We are looking forward to working with our new subsidiary MPRO & YouBuild. As a corporate carve-out, the acquired units will benefit from the active approach of AURELIUS. Together, we want to lead the company on a course of sustainable growth," said Dr. Dirk Markus, CEO of the AURELIUS Group. "We are examining attractive acquisition candidates both in Benelux and in our other offices."





ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.1 billion (as of September 2019).

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly development projects with operational improvement potential the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de