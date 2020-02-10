AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : files criminal complaint against the responsible managers of Ontake Research

Munich / Grünwald, February 10, 2020 - Today, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) filed a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecutor's Office Frankfurt/Main and pressed charges for market manipulation against the persons behind 'Ontake Research' by means of the short sale attack on January 30, 2020. According to the warning by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority dated February 4, 2020, Ontake defied provisions of the Securites Trading Act by the short sale attack. The publication of the so called 'Research Report' by Ontake lead to a significant decline of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities' stock price within a very short period of time. Ontake and other companies probably colluding with Ontake as shortsellers had an economic interest in the decline.