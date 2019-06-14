AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : portfolio company Hellanor AS renamed NDS Group - Nordic Distribution and Service Group

Munich, 12 June 2019 - Hellanor AS, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8), will be renamed NDS Group after its carve-out from the Hella Group. The rebranding of the Norwegian automotive aftermarket wholesaler taken over by AURELIUS in December 2018 marks an important milestone in the complete renewal and modernization of the company. The rebranding will be completed by early August 2019. All services and deliveries will continue unchanged during this period.

'Our customers become best in their business', is the core vision and stands for the high customer orientation of the wholesale solution & service provider. Janno Gröne, CEO of NDS Group: 'The NDS Group will be a reliable and professional partner helping its customers to be ready for the future. In September 2019 we will launch a specialized ERP system for Automotive Workshops, which demonstrates our position as an innovative solution provider in the technical distribution space. It is our mission to grow a sustainable and innovative business to the benefit of all partners. As a fast and agile company with passionate employees we will help of customers be the best and create high customer value in the Nordic region.'

After the carve-out from the Hella Group the company has been streamlined and turned into a dynamic stand-alone business. The comprehensive development and investment plan includes the launch of a new B2B order platform, a CRM system and the modernization of the logistic set-up. NDS is launching a private label range and established its own sourcing platform in Far- East. The workshop equipment division 'Automateriell' has expanded into the Heavy-Duty sector winning one of the biggest contracts in the market.

NDS is the second largest automotive aftermarket wholesaler in Norway, with its headquartered in Skytta near Oslo. NDS supplies its customers, typically automotive workshops, car dealerships and local wholesalers, with spare parts from its central warehouse in Skytta as well as from 19 branches across the country. In addition, NDS offers workshop franchise concepts to its clients under its own AutoMester brand as well as for third-party concepts such as Bosch Car Service. Within its AutoMateriell business segment NDS supplies workshop equipment of leading equipment OEMs such as John Bean and MAHA.