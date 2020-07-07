AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : sells MEZ handicraft products business in continental Europe to a Swiss entrepreneur

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

AURELIUS sells MEZ handicraft products business in continental Europe to a Swiss entrepreneur



07.07.2020 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS sells MEZ handicraft products business in continental Europe to a Swiss entrepreneur

- MEZ Group on a course of growth after the reorientation by AURELIUS

- The continental European business is now being sold after the sale of the company's activities in the UK and North America a few months ago

- Existing management team of MEZ to remain on board

Munich, July 7, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) is selling its subsidiary MEZ GmbH, which is headquartered in the Baden-Württemberg town of Herbolzheim, to a Swiss entrepreneur. With a history dating back more than 100 years, MEZ is one of the leading vendors of handicraft products in Europe, with its own production facility in Hungary. It has belonged to the AURELIUS Group since 2015. The transaction is expected to close in July. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details.

The buyer is an experienced Swiss entrepreneur who will continue to implement the company's current strategy together with the existing management team. During the time when it belonged to the AURELIUS Group, the company was restructured, the cost structure optimized and the product portfolio adapted to changing consumer preferences. The brand and product portfolio was streamlined with respect to markets and sales channels, the logistical operations were optimized and pure distribution companies were carved out in other countries of Europe besides Germany. Now, the company has its focus on the traditional handicraft yarn brands Schachenmayr and Regia, especially in the German-speaking countries of Europe. The sewing, embroidery and crocheting segments in the primary markets of southern and eastern Europe are served with products from the company's own production facility in Hungary, which are sold in traditional retail outlets and newly established online channels.

The handicraft products business has launched many initiatives in the last few years to satisfy changing consumer preferences with attractive offerings. The new owner also intends to continue implementing this development strategy.





ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of approximately 100 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 22 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 15,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.4 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de