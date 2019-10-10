AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : sells Scandinavian Cosmetics Group to Accent Equity

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

AURELIUS sells Scandinavian Cosmetics Group to Accent Equity



10.10.2019 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS sells Scandinavian Cosmetics Group to Accent Equity

- Significant increase in revenues after a successful carve-out, sustainable operational improvements and strategic add-on acquisitions

- Successful transformation into a leading Nordic brand management company

- The buyer, Accent Equity, will support Scandinavian Cosmetics in its next growth phase

Munich, October 10, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) has agreed to sell its subsidiary Scandinavian Cosmetics Group to the Nordic investment fund Accent Equity 2017. The transaction is conditional on approval from the competion authorities, and closing is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Significant increase in revenues after a successful carve-out, sustainable operational improvements and strategic add-on acquisitions

AURELIUS had acquired Scandinavian Cosmetics as part of activities acquired from Swiss Valora Group. AURELIUS successfully carved-out the business from its former owner and subsequently established Scandinavian Cosmetics as one Nordic group by implementing a common management structure and entering Denmark and Finland. Efficiency improvement and business development projects have been initiated leading to profitable growth. Under AURELIUS' ownership the company has continued its transformation from a distribution-focussed business into a leading brand management company, covering all aspects of the value chain from brand building, digital and traditional marketing to category management and distribution. It covers all relevant distribution channels, in particular perfumeries, drug stores, upmarket department stores, and online stores.

The add-on acquisitions of Solis AS and Alf Sörensen AB in July 2018 strengthened the market position of Scandinavian Cosmetics Group as the largest manufacturer-independent luxury and consumer brand management company in the Nordics. Today the company has a well-defined strategy for organic growth and proven M&A capabilities for further add-on acquisitions.

On the basis of these measures, revenues increased by 25 percent under AURELIUS ownership.

The buyer, Accent Equity, will support Scandinavian Cosmetics in its next growth phase

Accent Equity has a broad experience of growing businesses in different industries and sectors, and is well positioned to support Scandinavian Costmetics Group in growing internationally - organically and through add-on acquisitions. The company's continued development is supported by the highly experienced management team, the strong position in the Nordic market and the company's unique position in the value chain.

On this transaction, AURELIUS was advised by ABG Sundal Collier (M&A), PWC (Transaction Services and Tax) and Vinge (Legal).

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.1 billion (as of September 2019).

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly development projects with operational improvement potential the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de