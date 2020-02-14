Log in
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. K

(AR4)
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : sells property in Göttingen to Art-Invest Real Estate

02/14/2020 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells property in Göttingen to Art-Invest Real Estate

14.02.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells property in Göttingen to Art-Invest Real Estate

- Hotel acquired from private owner in early 2018

- Since then extensively renovated by corporate owner

- AURELIUS' involvement in hotel activities to be concluded in first quarter 2020

Munich, February 14, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) has sold a hotel property in Göttingen that it had owned since early 2018 to Core Budget Hotelfonds, a special fund of Art-Invest Real Estate Funds GmbH. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2020.

After being acquired by AURELIUS the hotel was operationally integrated in GHOTEL hotel & living, and with the expiration of the franchise contract with Steigenberger/Intercity, in October 2018 it was renamed to GHOTEL hotel & living. The property was comprehensively renovated during this time. This included the complete modernisation of all 144 rooms, the redesign of the entrance and reception area, the redesign and re-equipping of the restaurant, and extensive investments in fire protection as well as contemporary heating and air conditioning.

"With the sale of the Göttingen property, our involvement in the GHOTEL Group, one of our first corporate acquisitions, has come to a successful close," notes Gert Purkert, Executive Board Member of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

"The GHOTEL in Göttingen adds another hotel product to the portfolio of Core Budget Hotelfonds, with its currently 15 hotels. This new acquisition is a perfect fit with the profile of our special fund," comments Dr. Peter Ebertz, CEO and Head of Hotels at Art-Invest Real Estate. "The fund will continue to invest in the growing Economy and Midscale category with various operators."

Art-Invest Real Estate was advised in legal matters by Hogan Lovells, and in technical matters by Vitzthum. The hotel consultant was CBRE. AURELIUS was advised by Arnecke Sibeth Dabelstein and BNP Paribas Real Estate.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 24 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.0 billion (as of February 2020).

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Gruppe
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Telephone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
Email: investor@aureliusinvest.de


 

14.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 975479

 
End of News DGAP News Service

975479  14.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=975479&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
