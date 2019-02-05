AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

AURELIUS sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland



05.02.2019 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland



Munich / London, February 5, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) will sell the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The homecare business in Northern Ireland was sold to the longtime minority shareholder, the Mackle family. The business of community rehabilitation services for the British public authorities (so-called CRCs, Community Rehabilitation Companies) will be transferred in accordance with them to services company Seetec, based in Hockley (Great Britain).

AURELIUS had already sold the homecare business in England, Scotland and Wales to the Health Care Resourcing Group (CRG), based in Prescot (Great Britain), at the end of 2018. With the current sale, AURELIUS has now withdrawn completely from the business of outsourced services for the public authorities in Great Britain. The further development of this market will largely depend on public budgetary conditions. Government savings constraints have already led to a substantial consolidation of this industry in the past few years.

After being acquired by AURELIUS, these activities were subjected to an extensive restructuring program, including the introduction of a much improved IT infrastructure, the enhancement of service quality, and cost reductions in the areas of personnel, overhead costs and rents.

ABOUT AURELIUS



AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focuses on investing in special and turnaround situations and mid-market transaction opportunities in a broad range of industries. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 22 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 20,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 3.8 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalization is approximately EUR 1.1 billion (as of January 2019).

The AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in successor solutions and spin-offs from larger mid-sized companies and corporate groups. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly in projects with operational improvement potential, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

Contact:AURELIUS GroupAnke BanaschewskiInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 (89) 544799-0Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de