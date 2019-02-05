Log in
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

02/05/2019 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
AURELIUS sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

05.02.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Munich / London, February 5, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) will sell the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The homecare business in Northern Ireland was sold to the longtime minority shareholder, the Mackle family. The business of community rehabilitation services for the British public authorities (so-called CRCs, Community Rehabilitation Companies) will be transferred in accordance with them to services company Seetec, based in Hockley (Great Britain).

AURELIUS had already sold the homecare business in England, Scotland and Wales to the Health Care Resourcing Group (CRG), based in Prescot (Great Britain), at the end of 2018. With the current sale, AURELIUS has now withdrawn completely from the business of outsourced services for the public authorities in Great Britain. The further development of this market will largely depend on public budgetary conditions. Government savings constraints have already led to a substantial consolidation of this industry in the past few years.

After being acquired by AURELIUS, these activities were subjected to an extensive restructuring program, including the introduction of a much improved IT infrastructure, the enhancement of service quality, and cost reductions in the areas of personnel, overhead costs and rents.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focuses on investing in special and turnaround situations and mid-market transaction opportunities in a broad range of industries. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 22 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 20,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 3.8 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The company's market capitalization is approximately EUR 1.1 billion (as of January 2019).
The AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in successor solutions and spin-offs from larger mid-sized companies and corporate groups. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, particularly in projects with operational improvement potential, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.
To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de




Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

05.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772403  05.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 705 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Finance 2018 63,0 M
Yield 2018 8,22%
P/E ratio 2018 10,26
P/E ratio 2019 7,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 1 122 M
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE&Co KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 71,0 €
Spread / Average Target 95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wolters Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA15.01%1 303
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG14.51%18 292
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP16.55%686
MBB SE13.06%609
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG3.73%588
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.11.30%527
