AURELIUS Equity Opportunities & : sells the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Munich / London, February 5, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) will sell the remaining parts of its public-sector business in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The homecare business in Northern Ireland was sold to the longtime minority shareholder, the Mackle family. The business of community rehabilitation services for the British public authorities (so-called CRCs, Community Rehabilitation Companies) will be transferred in accordance with them to services company Seetec, based in Hockley (Great Britain).

AURELIUS had already sold the homecare business in England, Scotland and Wales to the Health Care Resourcing Group (CRG), based in Prescot (Great Britain), at the end of 2018. With the current sale, AURELIUS has now withdrawn completely from the business of outsourced services for the public authorities in Great Britain. The further development of this market will largely depend on public budgetary conditions. Government savings constraints have already led to a substantial consolidation of this industry in the past few years.

After being acquired by AURELIUS, these activities were subjected to an extensive restructuring program, including the introduction of a much improved IT infrastructure, the enhancement of service quality, and cost reductions in the areas of personnel, overhead costs and rents.